Oklahoma High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025
The Oklahoma high school softball season is heating up, and the rankings continue to shift. Several undefeated teams have climbed up the rankings, while one standout has witnessed its first loss of the season. One team reenters after a phenomenal combined shutout win from its pitching staff.
1. Dale (8-0)
Previous Rank: 1
The Pirates keep rolling. A 11-0 win over Morrison makes four matches that the team has won by seven or more runs this season and marks its 41st straight win overall. Dale is the only team to hold on to the same spot in the top 10 rankings.
2. Stillwater (9-0)
Previous Rank: 10
In the biggest move of the week, a 12-0 win over Chatfield bumps the undefeated Stillwater up from the No. 10 spot to the No. 2 spot.
3. Pryor (15-0)
Previous Rank: 5
A 14-1 victory over Bishop Kelley marked the Tigers’ 21st straight win. The team has now won ten games by six or more runs this season and is solidifying itself in the top three.
4. Mustang (8-1)
Previous Rank: 2
The Broncos saw their undefeated streak come to an end with a loss to Deer Creek. They’ll face the Antlers once again this week and look for revenge.
5. Moore (11-2)
Previous Rank: 3
The Lions have shrugged off their two losses this season and continue to fight on. An 8-5 win over the Yukon Millers, plus a win over Lone Grove and Deer Creek, mark four straight wins for the Lions.
6. Choctaw (12-2)
Previous Rank: 7
Slowly but surely, the Yellowjackets are climbing up. A 10-0 win over Edmond North bumps the Yellowjackets up one spot higher in the top 10 rankings.
7. Owasso (12-1)
Previous Rank: 7
The Rams came within one run of losing their eight-game winning streak, but were able to pull through and secure the 10-9 win over Southmoore.
8. Broken Arrow (10-2)
Previous Rank: 6
An 11-2 win over Blue Spring South during the Top Gun High School Invitational marked six straight wins for the Tigers.
9. Oktaha (15-1)
Previous Rank: 8
The Tigers faced No. 3 Pryor and took a 10-5 loss to end their undefeated streak. The pitching staff put up an uncharacteristic outing, averaging 1.88 runs allowed.
10. Lone Grove (13-3)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Longhorns re-enter the rankings after their pitching staff collected a 15-0 shutout over Wilburton. The pitchers haven’t given up a run in their last three matchups.