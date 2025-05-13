Houston Softball Announces Departure of Head Coach Kristin Vesely
The University of Houston is searching for the third coach in program history after announcing major changes within the program.
On Tuesday, Vice President for Athletics Eddie Nuñez announced Vesely would not have her contract renewed after the Cougars finished the 2025 season at 22-25 overall, including a 4-18 record in Big 12 play.
"I want to thank Coach Vesely for her guidance of Cougar Softball; however, at this time, I believe that a change is what is best for the program," Nuñez said. "We appreciate Coach Vesely's efforts and wish her and her family well moving forward. We will begin a national search to identify the next leader of our softball program moving forward."
Vesely was named the University of Houston's second softball head coach on June 10, 2016. During her tenure, Houston posted a 233-218-1 overall record with a 68-98-1 (8-41 Big 12) conference mark.
Before taking over as head coach, Vesely joined the program as an assistant coach in 2011.
Vesely was a two-time All-American at Oklahoma and began her coaching career with the Oklahoma Twisters, a 14-and-under club team, before leading Blanchard High School to a 24-3 record in 2010.
"I want to thank the University of Houston for the 15 years," Vesely said. "The relationships, memories and successes on and off the field were special and will never be forgotten."
A national search will begin immediately.