Mizzou Softball, Hitting Coach Jeff Cottrill Reportedly Part Ways
Larissa Anderson has reportedly started to rebuild the Missouri Tigers.
On Tuesday, D1Softball's Justin McLeod reported that hitting coach Jeff Cottrill "won't return to the Missouri coaching staff, per sources."
Cottrill joined the Tigers in 2022 after spending seven seasons with the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. He spent five years as an assistant coach and the other two as the director of operations. Cottrill became the Cowgirls' pitching coach for the 2018 and 2019 seasons before taking over the hitters in 2020.
Mizzou had one All-American under Cottrill's leadership. Alex Honnold became the 26th All-American in program history and was a Top 25 Finalist for the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. She led Mizzou and ranked in the top six of the SEC for on-base percentage (.539), slugging percentage (.779), runs (52), batting average (.396), and triples (three).
At OSU in 2021, the Cowgirls finished in the top ten nationally in home runs (93, sixth), doubles (88, eighth), runs (356, eighth), hits (488, 10th) and slugging percentage (.556, 10th).
Before coaching college softball, Cottrill worked and coached with the Wichita Mustangs Softball Academy in Wichita, Kansas.