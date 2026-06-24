How the NCAA's New Age-Based Eligibility Rule Could Impact College Softball

The Division I Cabinet unanimously passed new eligibility rules for NCAA Division I student-athletes on Tuesday and it could have a direct impact on college softball.

The sweeping overhaul now permits all Division I student-athletes up to five years of eligibility if they enroll in college no later than the academic year after their 19th birthday.

This change will go into effect for all prospects initially enrolling full-time in college in fall 2027 or later.

Students enrolling full-time in college for the first time in fall 2026 and current student-athletes with eligibility remaining after the 2025-26 academic year have the option of using the new or previous rules, whichever results in the most favorable outcome for each individual, according to the NCAA.

The new rule eliminates redshirts and waivers. The only exceptions to the rule include pregnancy, active-duty military service and official religious missions.

The new eligibility rules are laid out by the NCAA. | NCAA

How the New Rule Effects Softball

The new age-based rule directly impacts the 2027 recruiting class because rising seniors on down will have the option to return for another year of eligibility if they have a fifth year available.

For example, the back-to-back defending national champion Texas Longhorns could see Teagan Kavan in the circle for two more seasons. The same could be said for Katie Stewart.

When it comes to monetary opportunities, it would be a no-brainer for college softball players to take the extra year. Imagine if NiJaree Canady had an extra season at her $1 million NIL pricetag? She isn't making nearly that much playing professionally.

However, players like Jordy Frahm wouldn't have been eligible for another season because of an injury that forced her to miss the 2024 season.

Teams like Alabama will also benefit. The Crimson Tide did not have a single player enter the transfer portal and returns a roster that is heavily loaded with young talent. Jocelyn Briski will have two more years and so will Vic Moten.

Then, there is Texas Tech. The Red Raiders loaded up on transfers again this offseason and will be able to keep them all for another season.

The NCAA released implementation details earlier this summer in the attached screenshot.



Athletes who just completed their fourth season and did not take a redshirt year are *not* entitled to a fifth season - something that is certain to spark a new batch of lawsuits. pic.twitter.com/c1gifiEH2j — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 23, 2026

Statement From NCAA President Charlie Baker

"While previous NCAA rules have served college sports well for a long time, we heard also loud and clear from NCAA members and student-athletes that eligibility rules should be easier to understand," Baker said. "This change to an age-based model eliminates aspects of the rules that have proven difficult to administer in the current litigious environment and clearly defines the exceptions available in limited circumstances, while preserving the long-intended alignment of eligibility with typical college enrollment and graduation patterns, because 98% of the 550,000 NCAA student-athletes will go pro in something other than sports."

Statement From Chair of the Cabinet

"With these changes, the Cabinet has taken decisive action for the benefit of student-athletes and the system of NCAA Division I athletics," said Josh Whitman, athletics director at Illinois and chair of the Cabinet. "For many student-athletes who enroll in college immediately after high school, these changes will result in the opportunity to potentially compete for an additional season in their chosen sport. For campus officials and coaches, this change provides rules that are simpler to administer and easier to predict for roster management decisions."

Division I Student-Athlete Advocacy Committee Leadership Team Statement

"The Student-Athlete Advocacy Committee has met with student-athlete leaders across Division I, and we consistently heard that student-athletes want an eligibility model that is simple to understand, transparent to administer, and applied fairly across all sports and schools. This rule change, which clearly establishes an individual's period of eligibility, provides student-athletes with greater certainty as they plan for college and make important decisions regarding enrollment, competition and degree completion."