Nebraska Softball's Jordy Frahm Competed While Pregnant During 2026 Season

Jordy Frahm sat at the podium on Sunday with tears in her eyes and a full heart.

The Nebraska two-way star had a career in college softball for the record books, and her senior year was bigger than just getting Nebraska back to the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2013 because she is pregnant.

Frahm posted the news Instagram Monday evening and according to the post, she is due in December.

Frahm finished her collegiate career at the Women's College World Series with a 3-1 loss to Texas. She hit a home run in the first inning and carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

With the homer, Frahm became the first player in NCAA softball history to record back-to-back seasons of 20-plus homers and 20-plus wins.

"While this chapter may be ending, the person you helped shape will stay with me forever."



Jordy Frahm writes a heartwarming letter to softball.#WCWS x @HuskerSoftball pic.twitter.com/HrRezHNv6B — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 1, 2026

In Nebraska's first game at the WCWS, Frahm pitched 10 innings against Arkansas, leading the Huskers to a 5-3 win. She pitched two innings of a 5-1 loss to Alabama.

Before the contest against the Razorbacks, Frahm was named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and the NFCA Player of the Year for a second consecutive season, becoming the first back-to-back winner of the award since its inception in 2016.

The accomplishments and accolades she gathered throughout the 2026 season look even more impressive.

Her pregnancy also explains why the Papillion, Neb., native opted out of playing professional softball this summer.

“God's fingerprints were all over this team, all over my story, all over my career,” Frahm said on Sunday. “I do truly believe that the way today ended is a part of that story, as well.”

A FRAHM BOMB TO START IT OFF FOR NEBRASKA 💣#WCWS x 🎥 ABC / @HuskerSoftball pic.twitter.com/ipX4EbUUMG — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 31, 2026

Frahm has been the face of the sport for five years and was noncommittal about her future but she is confident that will continue to be around the sport in some way.

“The cool thing about that is just because I'm done playing now, that doesn't have to be over, that doesn't have to end,” Frahm said. “Growing the game will now just look different. It will still be the same love for wanting to grow the sport, especially in the state of Nebraska, but all over the country. Just the way I go about that will look a little different now.”

Frahm left her mark on the game. She became just the 14th player ever to earn First-Team All-American honors four times. She was also named a Rawlings Gold Glove winner.

“She carries the world on her shoulders, she wears it all.”@michellachester speaks with Dave and Emily Bahl as they reflect on Jordy’s career and the experience watching her play for @HuskerSoftball.#WCWS pic.twitter.com/3tRb1wS888 — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 31, 2026

This season, Frahm led the Nebraska offense with a .403 batting average and 20 home runs. Frahm has added 51 RBIs, 11 doubles and 60 runs scored. She had a slugging percentage of .806 and an on-base percentage of .496.

In the circle, Frahm was 201-6 with a 1.37 ERA and 12 saves. Her 12 saves set a Nebraska single-season record, tied the Big Ten single-season record and ranked sixth in NCAA history. She has added eight shutouts and has struck out 251 batters and only walked 33.

Frahm married her husband, Trey, on Aug. 2, 2025.