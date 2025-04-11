Iowa State Softball Sets Program Record With Upset of No. 22 Oklahoma State
The Iowa State Cyclones stormed into Stillwater on Friday and upset the No. 22 Oklahoma State Cowgirls in extra innings by a score of 5-4.
With the win, the Cyclones (19-17, 8-5 Big 12) set a new program record for the most Big 12 wins in a single season.
The win also marked Iowa State's first ranked win of the season.
Frustration is mounting for the Oklahoma State as they have now lost four straight and fell to 5-6 in the Big 12, 23-13 overall.
Freshman catcher Karlee Ford was the hero for the Cyclones. With the bases loaded in the top of the eigth inning, she drove a two-out single up the middle to score what proved to be the game-winning run.
Meanwhile, the Cowgirls wasted a superb game from ace Ruby Meylan. The sophomore finished the game with a career-high 14 strikeouts and allowed eight hits on 147 pitches.
Four of the eight hits Meylan allowed were to freshman Jessie Clemons. The utility player was a perfect 4-for-4, scoring two runs and driving in one.
Junior Sydney Mallott also contributed at the plate with the first multi-homer game of her career. She was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Another historical moment happened for the Cyclones with left fielder Angelina Allen roped a double down the left field line for the 200th hit of her career. The senior became just the seventh player in program history to reach the milestone.
Jaiden Ralston earned the win for the Cyclones pitching the final four innings of the afternoon, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits. Lauren Schurman got the start and only allowed one earned run on four hits. The two pitchers combined for three strikeouts and one walk.
Oklahoma State's Rosie Davis and Megan Bloodwort had big days at the plate. Davis was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs while Bloodwort was 2-for-3 with home run, a double and an RBI.
The two teams will meet again Saturday at noon CT and it will be streamed live on ESPN+.