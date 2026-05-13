Jen Williams Announces Resignation from Dartmouth Softball

After a 10-23 overall record in 2026 and a seventh-place finish in the Ivy League Conference, Jen Williams has announced her resignation as head coach of Dartmouth softball.

Williams took over as leader in 2018 and compiled a 99-145 overall record across eight seasons, with a 62-62 record in Ivy League Play. In 2024, she led the program to its first Ivy League Tournament appearances with a 13-7 conference mark.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity I've had to lead the Dartmouth Softball program," Williams said in a press release. "The team is an amazing group of women, and the staff and support staff, as well as the larger Dartmouth Athletics community, are some of the best people I've had the privilege of working with. It's time for a change, and though it's been a difficult decision, I know it's the right one for me and Dartmouth Softball. I'd like to thank (athletics director) Mike Harrity and (softball sport administrator) Taurian Houston for their guidance these past four years, as well as the athletes and alumni who define this program. I wish them the best and look forward to their future successes."

Hear from Head Coach Jen Williams following our win over Yale on senior day.#GoBigGreen | #TheWoods🌲 pic.twitter.com/J2mMvuJCfC — Dartmouth Softball (@DartmouthSball) April 26, 2026

Additionally, Williams has coached more than 30 academic and athletic All-Ivy honorees, along with two Ivy League Players of the Year (Micah Schroder in 2019 and Billie McFadyen in 2022) and a Pitcher of the Year honoree (Jensin Hall in 2024).

During the 2025 season, she saw four athletes earn All-Ivy recognition. Alaana Panu was named the unanimous First Team, Jenna Brown was named Second Team and Academic All-Ivy, while Jensin Hall and Faby Serna were named Honorable Mentions.

Panu also became an NFCA Third Team All-Region honoree after leading the Ivy League in runs scored and stolen bases. She broke Dartmouth’s single-season record in steals and career stolen bases with 49.

"We are deeply grateful to Jen for her investment and dedication to our softball program," Mike Harrity, Haldeman Family Director of Athletics and Recreation, said in the press release. "We understand and respect her decision and wish her our very best."

Williams came to Dartmouth from MIT, where she spent eight seasons as the head coach, becoming the winningest coach in program history. There, she guided the Engineers to an overall record of 168-122-1 and won the team’s first-ever New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference championship in 2018. The team went on to earn a spot in the DIII College World Series and finished seventh.

A national search for the next head coach of Dartmouth will begin immediately.