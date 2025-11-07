After one historic season with South Carolina to close out her collegiate career, Sam Gress is headed back to the field in a new position.

The James Madison softball program and head coach Loren LaPorte announced the hiring of Gress as its pitching coach on Thursday.

The NFCA All-Region ace will join the staff ahead of the 2026 season, with her tenure officially beginning on Nov. 1

After pitching at NC State for three seasons, and two with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Gress wrapped up her career with the Gamecocks. With her on the mound, South Carolina had one of its best seasons yet, winning 44 games, earning a top-eight national host seed in the NCAA Tournament, and appearing in the Super Regionals for the first time since 2018.

"We're excited to welcome Sam Gress as our new pitching coach," LaPorte said in the press release. "Her knowledge, energy, and passion for the game will be tremendous assets to our program. I'm confident she will elevate our staff and help our pitchers grow both in the circle and as competitors."

She became the first South Carolina pitcher named to the SEC All-Defensive Team after making a career-high 44 appearances while making 18 starts. She led the team and the SEC with five saves, was second on the team with an ERA of 2.83, 104 strikeouts, and a 14-11 record.

Gress's Accolades

2025 NFCA Third Team All-Region

2025 All-SEC Second Team

2025 All-SEC Defensive Team

2024 NFCA Second Team All-Region

2024 Second Team All-American Athletic Conference

2023 Conference USA Newcomer of the Year

2023 First Team All-Conference USA Selection

2023 NFCA First Team All-Region Selection

"I am so excited to be joining JMU Softball," Gress said in the press release. "I am grateful for the opportunity to work with and be surrounded by this incredible staff and amazing student-athletes every day. This is a program with so much history and success and I cannot wait to see what is in store for the team this spring. Go Dukes!"

In the midst of her historic postseason run with the Gamecocks, Gress was selected second overall in the Fastpitch United Pro Series Softball Draft by the Florida Vibe. She capped off her collegiate career, accumulating over 600 innings of work with 402 strikeouts.

Now with the Dukes, Gress will have ample opportunities to improve the team that went 28-26 in 2025.

All-Conference pitcher Allie Braly made the transfer from Saint Francis to JMU in the offseason and brings incredible numbers with her. Across two years, she compiled a 2.96 ERA over 165.2 innings pitched, with 16 wins and 45 appearances.

Three other pitchers return, while freshman BK Lanier joins after winning two consecutive Alabama 3A softball state championships.

