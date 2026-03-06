Kentucky Umpire Who Died Mid-Game Identified as Father of Arizona State Assistant Coach

The Kentucky umpire who suffered a medical emergency during an NAIA game between Campbellsville University and Union Commonwealth on Feb. 25 was the father of Arizona State assistant coach Josh Bloomer.

“Campbellsville University is deeply saddened by the passing of the umpire who experienced a medical emergency during today’s home softball game," the school said in a statement.

“We extend our heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences to the umpire’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

“We are grateful to our athletic trainers, staff, and first responders for their swift and compassionate care. Out of respect for the family, no additional details will be shared at this time."

John Bloomer was laid to rest on March 2. He was 70 years old.

"Thank you to everyone that has reached out with kind words and thoughts via text, social media, or a call after the passing of my father," Josh Bloomer wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. "We celebrated his life this evening and it was an amazing turnout of support for him and his loved ones. Was great to see so many people that I hadn't connected with in recent years. Your kindness is appreciated and will be remembered fondly."

Bloomer was a sports official for over 30 years. In addition to softball, he also spent endless hours officiating football and volleyball. In 2019, he was named the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Umpire of the Year, and in 2023, he was designated as a USA Softball Elite Umpire.

Born May 16, 1955, to Claude (Doc) Bloomer and Virgie Wright Bloomer, John Bloomer was a lifelong Kentucky Wildcats fan. He had football season tickets and also followed the basketball team, dressing in some creative outfits when they attended the SEC Tournaments.

Bloomer held various positions throughout his life. He worked with veterans at the Rex Robley VA Medical Center as a respiratory therapist and also helped in the Sleep Lab. He retired from that job in November 2020.

In addition to respiratory therapy, Bloomer was the treasurer for the City of Hurstbourne Acres and a bookkeeper for Bluegrass Collision. He also served as a tax preparer for several clients and volunteered for AARP tax preparation.

Bloomer was preceded in death by his parents, Claude P. and Virgie Wright Bloomer, and his half-brother, Ed Bloomer. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Mattingly Bloomer, his son, Josh Bloomer (Erin), his daughter, Rebecka Bloomer (Ahmed), his stepson, Phillip Gibson (Julia), his stepdaughter, Deanna Pelston (John), four grandchildren – Nate Bloomer, Cole Bloomer, Naomi Bloomer Farah, and Rami Bloomer Farah, four step-grandchildren – Simeon Gibson, Sarah Pelston, Rachel Pettyjohn, Julia Pelston and his pets, Jules, Jenna, and Joy.

