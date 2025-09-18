LA28 Olympic Softball Ticket Sales Timeline Revealed
In just three years, the Los Angeles Olympics will open on July 14, 2028, and it’s already time to consider buying tickets to see softball back on the biggest stage for the first time since Tokyo 2020.
The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games announced on Wednesday details regarding its official LA28 Ticketing and Hospitality Programs.
Though softball games won’t be held in California, the Committee announced last summer that softball will be in Oklahoma City at the 13,000-person capacity Devon Park, the home of the Women’s College World Series and USA Softball’s headquarters.
The first step toward witnessing history and being a part of a once-in-a-lifetime experience will begin with registering for the ticket draw in January 2026.
- Register for the ticket draw when the registration period opens in January 2026
- Find out via email if you’ve been assigned a time slot during one of the ticket drops.
- Purchase tickets during your time slot.
All tickets will be managed by LA28’s Official Ticketing Service Provider AXS AND EVENTIM, with hospitality experiences and packages offered by On Location, the Official and Exclusive Hospitality Provider for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The best way to be notified about the January ticket draw and more LA28 info is to sign up for the LA28 newsletter.
“The LA28 Games will be an opportunity to purchase a ticket to history,” Reynold Hoover, CEO for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, said in the press release. “Whether you’re a local family attending your first Olympic or Paralympic event or a global traveler joining us for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, there really will be something for everyone across our suite of ticket options and hospitality packages.”
Single tickets are set to be as low as $28, with early access to tickets for locals who live around Games venue cities. In addition to several purchase options for individual tickets, curated ticket-inclusive hospitality experiences and packages will be revealed and on sale to the general public in 2026. Tickets for the Paralympic Games will go on sale in 2027.
More information on tickets, hospitality packages, and the registration and ticket draw process is set to be shared later this year.
Ticket Timeline
- Sign up for the LA28 newsletter to get the latest on general Olympic and Paralympic tickets and hospitality packages, including exactly when the ticketing registration period opens in January 2026.
- Registration is the first step to purchase general tickets, which will start in 2026 for the Olympic Games, and in 2027 for the Paralympic Games.
- Ticket access will be determined through a draw process that assigns purchase time slots for ticket drops beginning in 2026.
- Early access will be available for local communities surrounding Games venues.
- Official LA28 Hospitality and travel Packages, available through On Location on a first-come, first-served basis in early 2026, will offer a variety of ticket-inclusive options that include customized benefits like guaranteed accommodations, official LA28 transportation options, premium seating, and curated in-venue and out-of-venue experiences via https://hospitality.la28.org/en.
Softball Schedule
Olympic competition will begin early on Wednesday, July 12, 2028, but softball won’t make an appearance until the second half of the Games. Featuring six teams, the tournament will start with a full round-robin Preliminary Round from July 23 to 27, with three matches scheduled each day . The bronze medal game is set for July 28, followed by the gold medal game on July 29, which will determine the champion just one day before the Closing Ceremony of the Games.
The Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, July 14 at 8 p.m. ET between the LA Memorial Coliseum and the 2028 Stadium in Inglewood, which could potentially give enough time for softball teams to be a part of the rest of the Olympic action in California before making their way to Oklahoma.
For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Games will return to the United States and in 2028, it will become the first nation to host an Olympic softball competition twice, after the sport’s historic debut in the Olympics in Atlanta 1996.