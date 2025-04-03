Mercer Softball Takes Down No. 25 Georgia 5-2 in Midweek Matchup
Mercer left the 1,584 fans at Jack Turner Stadium in disbelief on Wednesday evening as the Bears pulled out a 5-2 upset over the No. 25 Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.
With the victory, Mercer improved to 6-1 against in-state teams, and for the time in the program's 40-year history, the Bears have now beaten Georgia and Georgia Tech in the same season.
The Bears scored five runs over the first three innings and held the Bulldogs to one run in the third and one more in the fifth to win their first game at UGA since April 20, 2018. That was also the last time Mercer upset a ranked opponent.
Hannah Pitts held the powerful Bulldogs offense to just two earned runs on six hits and three walks in five innings of work. Grace Taylor earned the save after not allowing a hit in the final two innings.
Offensively, the Bears were led by Hannah Rivers, Emma Dorval, Sydney Harris and Sietske Drijvers.
Rivers was 1-for-2 with a triple and two runs driven in. Dorval and Harris each scored two runs and Drijvers had a team-high two hits on the night.
Mercer jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning after Hallie Langford drew a lead-off walk. She stole second two pitches later and scored on a two-out RBI single from Laura Vigna.
The Bears tacked on two runs in the second after Dorval and Harris reached base and moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt from Rivers. Dorval scored on a wild pitch and Harris crossed home on a perfectly placed squeeze bunt from Langford.
Rachel Gibson was tagged with the loss after allowing three earned runs on two hits and three walks in just 1.1 innings.
Dallis Goodnight and Sarah Gordon each had two hits in the game, while Jaydyn Goodwin and Gordon drove in both of Georgia's runs.
Mercer will close out a four-game road trip on Friday and Saturday in a three-game series at Wofford and up next for Georgia is a three-game series against No. 4 Texas A&M starting Saturday in Athens.