Midwest Softball Community Left Stunned After Death of Respected Umpire
Brian Sweeney was scheduled to umpire the Nebraska Class B state championship game in Lincoln on Monday, but never showed up for his assignment.
On Thursday, news spread on social media that Sweeney tragically and unexpectedly passed away on Monday. He was 52 years old.
The cause of death has not been shared publicly.
Sweeney's passing has devastated the Midwest softball community. He wasn't just a high school umpire; he was a cornerstone for the sport. He also officiated NCAA, NAIA, and travel ball for all ages. He was a familiar face and highly respected amongst his peers.
Sweeney's friend, JD Hoogestraat, and brother, Jeff Sweeney, have organized a fundraiser for Sweeney's family, and as of Thursday, the total amount raised has surpassed the goal.
"Tragically, Brian passed away just before what would have been one of the most meaningful moments of his career — officiating the Class B State Championship game alongside his brother, Jeff Sweeney," the fundraising page states. "Together, they were about to fulfill a lifelong dream. Brian gave countless hours to the sport he loved. Now, we’re asking the softball community he served so faithfully to give back. We’re asking for help raising $3,200 to ensure Brian’s final expenses are fully covered. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your love and support as we honor Brian’s memory."
Social Media Response
Sweeney was an umpire for the opening rounds of the Nebraska state tournament just a week ago, and so many colleagues, teams, and coaches are saddened by the news.
"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Brian Sweeney, he was an excellent steward of the game, a welcome presence at our Warrior ballpark & a highly respected umpire," NAIA World Series contender, Midland, said on X. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends & the softball community at this time."
The Nebraska Gold organization added a note of its own.
"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Brian Sweeney. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the softball community. He umped at all levels in the Midwest."
Other high school programs, such as Omaha Westside High School and Gretna High School, as well as club programs like Nebraska Primetime and Millard Sports United, also shared their condolences.
"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Brian Sweeney, a longtime umpire and beloved member of our sports community," Millard Sports United posted in a statement on X.
"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to Brian's family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him."
According to the fundraising page, funeral arrangement are still in the planning stage.