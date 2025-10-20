Nebraska High School Softball State Championship Preview, Schedule, How to Watch
The 2025 Nebraska high school softball state tournament will crown three champions on Monday at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln.
After a whirlwind three days at Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings, six teams are traveling roughly 100 miles to compete for a state title at the home of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
This is the first year for the state championship to be held in Lincoln after Omaha hosted the last two seasons.
Here's a preview of the three games, how to watch and who to keep an eye on.
Class C: Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Central City
The Central City Bison are this year's Cinderella Story. After losing their first game of the tournament to Kearney Catholic on Wednesday, the Bison won three games to stay alive on Thursday. They forced the if-necessary game against the two-time defending state champion Bishop Neumann.
The Bison took advantage of being the only game on Friday and downed the Cavaliers 5-3, setting up a date with the top-seed, Hastings St. Cecilia.
The Bluehawks enter the championship game undefeated at the state tournament. They won two games on Wednesday by a combined score of 5-0 and then run-ruled Centura, 11-2, to clinch a berth in the title game.
Players to Watch: Johanna Selvage (HSC), Audrey Rossow (HSC), Paisley Mangers (HSC), Payton Burbach (CC), Addie Burbach (CC), Juno Ryan (CC)
Class B: Northwest vs. Beatrice
The top two seeds in Class B have reached the championship game after going undefeated on their respective sides of the bracket.
The Northwest Vikings defeated Ralston, 7-2, before run-ruling Blair by a score of 8-0 in five innings. Their semifinal matchup against Skutt Catholic resulted in a 4-1 win.
The Beatrice Lady Orange took a similar route, downing Hastings, 12-5, before edging Skutt 10-9. The semifinal against Waverly was all Beatrice, with the Lady Orange clinching 16-8 in five innings.
Players to Watch: Graclyn Simmons (NW), Abby Dinkelman (NW), Becca Dinkelman (NW), Sadie Hereth (BHS), Karrigan Heinrichs (BHS), Callie Schwisow (BHS)
Class A: Millard North vs. Lincoln Southwest
These two teams appeared to be on a collision course to this game all season, and as the top two seeds, the state's largest division should be a great matchup.
The Millard North Mustangs have a prolific offense, and that has been on display in their three games. The Mustangs beat Elkhorn South 12-0 to open the tournament and then beat Papillion-La Vista 7-5 before defeating Elkhorn South again, 14-6.
Lincoln Southwest's path to the final was slightly closer. The Silverhawks walked off Bellevue East, 2-1, and then beat Omaha Westside 6-0 before walking off Papillion-La Vista 5-4.
Players to Watch: Macey Jarose (MN), Abby Beard (MN), Jayda Jauarez (MN), Brenly Noerrlinger (LSW), Ja'Sara Wilson (LSW), Maisey McCarty
How to Watch
All three games will be broadcast on Nebraska Public Media at NebraskaPublicMedia.org and on the Nebraska Public Media app.
Class C: Monday, Oct. 20 at Noon CT
Class B: Monday, Oct. 20 at 3:30 p.m. CT
Class A: Monday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. CT