Five Teams to Make NCAA Division I Softball Tournament Debut in 2025
There was plenty of excitement across the country on Saturday and Sunday but for five specific programs, winning their conference was a first-time feeling.
As the field of 64 was revealed on ESPN2 on Sunday, five schools saw their names flash on the screen for the first time in program history.
Who are those five teams?
Belmont
The Belmont Bruins entered the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament as the second seed. The Bruins defeated Bradley, Northern Iowa, and Southern Illinois en route to their first conference title and NCAA berth.
Belmont earned a No. 3 seed in the Tuscaloosa regional and will take on No. 2 Virginia Tech on Friday at 2:30 p.m. CT at Rhoads Stadium.
Players to Watch: Maya Johnson, P | Rylee Spindler, INF | Nicole Hughes, INF | Baie Ensio, OF | Maddy Balsiger, OF | Brenna Blume, C
Mercer
The Mercer Bears rallied to overcome a five-run deficit against Chattanooga to force an if neccessary game for the SoCon title,.
Mercer handled the Mocs 5-2 and are now set for their postseason debut on Friday when they take on No. 4-overall Florida in the opening round of the Gainesville regional at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.
Players to Watch: Tori Hedgecock, INF | Hallie Langford, OF | Grace Jones, P/INF | Parris Wiggs, OF | Hannah Rivers, INF | Kiki Daniels C/OF
North Florida
North Florida clinched its first ASUN Championship with a 5-4 win over Eastern Kentucky.
The Osprey are headed to the Columbia Regional hosted by South Carolina at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field and will face No. 2-seeded Virginia, with first pitch set for 3 p.m. ET.
Players to Watch: Allison Benning, P/UT | Lauren Brock, UT | Kirsten Caravaca, C | Chloe Culp, OF
Saint Louis
The Saint Louis Bilikens defeated Fordham twice on Saturday to win their first Atlantic 10 Conference title.
After dropping to the loser's bracket with a loss to Fordham in their first game on Thursday, SLU defeated Saint Joseph's 3-2 and Dayton 1-0 (10 innings) on Friday to earn its way into the title game against Fordham.
The Bilikens will make their tournament debut as the No. 4 seed in the Fayetteville Regional against against No. 4 national seed Arkansas at Bogle Park at 5:30 p.m. CT.
Players to Watch: Abby Mallo C/UT | Taylor Hochman P/INF | Kendall Johnson, INF | Natalie Sullivan, OF | Isabel Royle P/OF
Santa Clara
Without a conference tournament, Santa Clara needed some extra help to clinch their first West Coast Conference title and NCAA Tournamnet berth.
A 15-4 run-rule victory over Oregon State in Saturday's series finale coupled with Saint Mary's loss to LMU accomplished the dream. The two teams finished with identical conference records but the Broncos won the head-to-head series over Saint Mary's 2-1.
Santa Clara will play the 13th overall seed Arizona on Friday at Rita Hillenbrand Stadium.
Players to Watch: Cairah Curran, MINF/OF | Hope Alley INF/OF | Hazyl Gray P/UT | Abigail Charpentier C/OF | Hannah Edwards, P | Cari Ferguson, P