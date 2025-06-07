MLB Greats Joe Torre and Ken Williams in the Stands at AUSL Opening Day
As the first-ever game in Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) history commences between the Bandits and Talons, the backing from the MLB has been vast.
In attendance at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois, greats Joe Torre, the manager of the New York Yankees from 1996 to 2007, and now the special assistant to the commissioner of MLB, and Ken Williams, the executive vice president of the Chicago White Sox from 2012 to 2023, showed their support for the league.
With the recent announcement that the MLB is investing in softball and the new AUSL league, we are already seeing this partnership in the works. Opening Day between the Bandits and Talons, and the Blaze and Volts are being aired on MLB Network and MLB TV, with their social media platforms promoting the games.
MLB is also set to provide financial investment that will assist with league operational costs and key growth initiatives.
