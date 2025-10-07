Nation’s No. 1 2027 Softball Recruit Aspen Boulware Chooses SEC Program
The No.1 player in the class of 2027, according to Softball America, has finally announced her verbal commitment.
Aspen Boulware is staying home and going to play for South Carolina.
The middle infielder announced her decision in a heartwarming video montage on X, with clips spanning from youth ball up until her latest college visits, which featured powerhouses like Oklahoma, Florida State, Georgia, Florida, and Texas Tech.
Boulware’s commitment may arguably be the biggest pledge in Gamecock history, a program that has seen a massive expanse in recruitment under second-year head coach Ashley Chastain-Woodard.
The 2024 and 2025 South Carolina softball Gatorade Player of the Year had a phenomenal sophomore year, leading Gray Collegiate Academy to a state championship.
Boulware batted .573 with 22 home runs, 67 runs scored, and 44 RBI. She added nine doubles and eight triples, with 34 walks and 26 stolen bases, compiling a .696 on-base percentage and an incredible OPS of 2.379.
With international experience, she led Team USA to a U-15 WBSC World Cup gold medal in 2023. She hit .421 with four home runs, seven RBIs, and 10 runs scored, earning tournament MVP.
She most recently joined U-18 at the Women's Softball World Cup Finals.
Playing for Birmingham Thunderbolts Premier, she’s a fierce competitor who is not just gifted on the field but also at the plate. She is known for hitting for power, speed on the base path, and her ability to bring in runs. Her skill set is elite in every aspect of the game, setting her so far apart from her peers. It’s clear she’ll be an immediate difference-maker for the program.
Growing up in South Carolina, Boulware followed the program and certainly took note of the team’s postseason run in 2025, which finished one out away from making it to the Women’s College World Series.
Boulware told GamecockCentral that her camp experience at South Carolina over the summer, before coaches could contact rising juniors, helped her become more familiar with the program.
Ultimately, the home feeling was exactly what she needed to experience in order to say yes.
“There’s a lot of girls there that I knew just from like, there was a girl from Lexington, Karley (Shelton), and then Precious Bross,” Boulware said. “She transferred from Georgia. She played at Irmo. And so just being able to have conversations with those girls while I’m in the camp was very nice. I could ask them questions and stuff like that. And so I really like that it was very homey. Whenever we go, they’re saying’s like, ‘Welcome Home,’ and so that really transferred into the camp. But yeah, I really enjoyed it. They let me be myself there, and the team, they’re really nice.”