UT Tyler Takes Game One in the Division II Softball National Championship Series

Allison Smith

2025 NCAA Softball Division II National Championship logo
2025 NCAA Softball Division II National Championship logo / NCAA

UT Tyler softball took game one of the Division II National Championship, 6-0 over the University of Tampa.

The game was a pitcher's duel until the fourth inning when UT Tyler broke through as third baseman Miia Campos doubled to left center scoring Sam Schott and Keona Wells. Both Schott and Wells were given free passes to be in scoring position for Campos.

The Patriots pushed another run in the fifth inning from a solo home-run by center fielder JT Smith and three more in the sixth off four timely hits.

Primrose Aholelei pitched all seven scoreless innings for the Patriots with three walks, five strikeouts, and only conceded one hit.

The two teams match up again on Wednesday at 3 pm EST. Tampa needs to win game two to force the if necessary game three to have a chance at the national title.

