NCAA Softball Highlighted in 2026 ESPYS Awards Nominations

After a season defined by historic power, postseason dominance and a second straight national championship, college softball will be well represented at the 2026 ESPYS with nominations in the three major categories.

Megan Grant was nominated for Best Record-Breaking Performance after rewriting the NCAA Division I single-season home run record. The UCLA senior hit 42 home runs in 63 games, surpassing the previous record of 37 homers, and finishing her career as the Bruins' all-time home run leader with 91.

HISTORY!



Megan Grant has tied the NCAA Division I home run record with her 37th of the year!



📺: @BigTenNetwork

📲: https://t.co/b1aUhqTdF5#GoBruins | @ChefMeganCookin 👩‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/bhp67Esc59 — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) May 9, 2026

Grant's power was a defining part of the UCLA season, boosting her team to the Women's College World Series before falling to Texas Tech during an extra-innings elimination game.

Grant delivered one of the most dominant offensive seasons in recent college softball history, pairing her record-setting home run total with a place among the nation's top hitters. With the record, Grant has also received First Team All-American honors and was named a top-three finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Texas softball received a nomination for Best Team following its second consecutive national championship. Under head coach Mike White, Texas has become one of softball's premier programs, securing top transfers like D1 Softball's Player of the Year, infielder Isa Torres from FSU, and ASU's catcher, Samantha Swan.

The Longhorns captured the 2026 WCWS title by defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in two games, 7-3 and 4-1.

Texas' path to the championship was far from easy. In the Austin Super Regional, the ASU Sun Devils nearly knocked out the reigning national champions after they snagged the first game. The Longhorns managed to claw their way to Devon Park in two gritty wins.

The journey in Oklahoma City wasn't much easier. After falling into the elimination bracket after dropping its first game to Tennessee, Texas won six straight games to secure the championship trophy. The team's ability to respond under pressure became a central theme of its postseason run, with contributions from infielder Katie Stewart, outfielder Kayden Henry, and catcher Reese Atwood.

Even with all the clutch moments from Texas' offense, the team couldn't have succeeded without the Longhorns' ace, Teagan Kavan.

LIGHT THE TOWER 🤘🏆 pic.twitter.com/MHNricHLi5 — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) June 5, 2026

Kavan received a nomination for Best Championship Performance after pitching a full first game against Texas Tech, and then coming in to secure the last six outs of the championship.

"In the postseason, she steps up so big every year," Texas Tech head coach Gerry Glasco said in a press conference after losing the national championship. "If you know softball, you know how rare and special talent she is."

In game one of the WCWS, Kavan only allowed three hits in 24 at-bats, while striking out six.

When she entered the circle during the second game, Kavan was locked in, striking out five of the six batters she faced over two perfect innings.

The three nominations reflect different kinds of excellence: Grant's individual power and record-setting production, Kavan's postseason dominance, and Texas' sustained success as a program. The ESPN Nominating Committee has recognized the talent within collegiate softball and rewarded these athletes for their performances. The ESPYS will air Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.