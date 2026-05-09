UCLA Star Megan Grant Becomes NCAA Home Run Record Holder

College softball has a new home run queen after UCLA's Megan Grant launched No. 38 into the record books on Saturday in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

Grant sent a rise ball off Nebraska's Jordy Frahm out to right center in the third inning.

The senior broke the NCAA Division I softball single-season record set by former Arizona player Laura Espinoza in 1995.

Grant only need 55 games to accomplish the feat while it took Espinoza 72.

Grant tied the record against Wisconsin on Friday night.

"I'm truly honored," Grant said after Friday's game. "The record has been standing for so long, so I am just blessed to be able to say I can etch my name into history just a little."

Division I has one other slugger chasing down the new record holder. Oklahoma's Kendall Wells has 36 homers and she's just a freshman.

Oklahoma was eliminated from the SEC Tournament in the quarterfinals but both women have a chance to add to their single-season totals in the NCAA Tournament.

"To be honest, I think us as players, we try to do the best we can no matter what," Grant added. "Kendall Wells is doing an absolute amazing job, just being able to watch her from the outside, you just know what pure hitters look like, and obviously being able to watch [teammate] Jordan Woolery -- a gift every single day in front of my eyes.

"So, that's amazing, but I think when we focus in on the game, we don't really look at what we're doing on the outside in terms of home runs and counting the numbers. We just focus on what's going on within our team and how we win the ball game."

More to come...