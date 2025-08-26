Nebraska High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Aug. 26, 2025
The Nebraska high school softball season is only one week old and the top teams are battling it out.
Defending champion Gretna remains unbeaten, while perennial contenders like Papillion-LaVista, Millard North, and Millard West are building strong early resumes.
A handful of challengers, including Elkhorn North and Omaha Westview, have also made early impressions, signaling that this year’s race could be one of the most competitive in recent memory.
1. Gretna (5-0)
Previous Rank: 3
The defending state champions are undefeated and look ready to repeat. They stay at the top until someone proves they can beat them.
2. Papillion-La Vista (4-1)
Previous Rank: 4
The Monarchs dropped their opener to Westside before bouncing back to win the Chieftain Invite.
3. Millard North (3-1)
Previous Rank: 1
Dropped a game in extra innings to Millard West. The two meet again on Tuesday night. The Mustangs are deep and talented.
4. Omaha Westside (4-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
Early win over Papillion-Lavista. The schedule gets more difficult in the next two weeks.
5. Millard West (4-2)
Previous Rank: 5
The Wildcats got a big win over Millard North but have dropped two in a row.
6. Lincoln Southwest (3-0)
Previous Rank: 2
A Monday night win over Millard West keeps the Silver Hawks undefeated.
7. Papillion-La Vista South (3-1)
Previous Rank: N/A
Started the season in Colorado with their only loss to Harris County Georgia.
8. Elkhorn North (4-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
Undefeated against four class A teams gets the Wolves in the rankings.
9. Kearney (2-2)
Previous Rank: 9
The Bearcats looked like a Top-10 team versus Bellevue West and Omaha Mercy, and then dropped two in a row to Papillion-La Vista and Millard North.
10. Omaha Westview (3-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
The young Wolverines are off to a hot start behind good pitching and quality defense.
Other Teams Considered:
Bennington (5-0): Won the Minute Maid Invite in Lexington this past weekend against Class B and C teams. However, the schedule becomes tougher with Gretna, Hastings, and Elkhorn upcoming.
Blair (3-2): Wins over Millard South and Lincoln Northstar, but a big matchup against Skutt Catholic is ahead.
Bellevue East (3-2): The Chieftains have one of the best pitchers in Alisha McMurtry (2026). Can they find some others to step up and help her?
Elkhorn South (3-2): The Storm has shown some offensive firepower and had Millard West on the ropes, but let it slip away.
Gretna East (2-0): The Griffons are young and talented. They have a big matchup with Elkhorn North this week and their crosstown rival, Gretna, in a couple of weeks.