Bakersfield Player’s Viral TikTok Alleges Abuse, Coaches Placed on Administrative Leave
Cal State Bakersfield senior Violet Salazar isn't staying silent.
Salazar posted a series of videos on TikTok alleging abuse from assistant coach James Davenport, the husband of head coach Letty Olivarez.
Olivarez has also been accused of body shaming and verbal abuse. Both coaches have been placed on leave.
In one of Salazar's videos, she claimed that Davenport had been participating in obscene behavior including an incident when he grabbed her body after showering, leaving a bruise.
“I came out of the shower in spandex and I saw coach James who was waiting for me right outside the locker room. He grabbed my thigh really hard and looked at me in the face,” said Salazer in the TikTok.
According to Salazar that incident occurred in an empty locker room while the rest of her teammates were already on the bus.
In an interview with Bakersfield Now, Salazar said she isn't the only player who came forward with abusive experiences and claimed six other players reported inappropriate behavior to Title IX with photos and videos.
Salazar also shared a video of Davenport showing off his guns which came up when she refused to sell forged Kobe Bryant autographed jerseys.
"Coach, like, you didn't tell me these jerseys were fake. I'm not selling these for you. Like, I don't feel comfortable. I'm not getting involved in that," Salazar told Bakersfield Now. She claimed Davenport became angry and threatened her playing time.
"He's also threatened me and pulled a gun out on me, and they used the N word and body shamed," she added.
"It made us all feel insecure as a woman, as I and a lot of other teammates were body shamed," Salazar added. "Like he told one girl that she was too fat to play third base."
On March 13, Dr. Thomas D. Wallace, Vice President for Student Affairs sent a campus wide email confirming the investigation due to allegations against the coaches.
Olivarez was hired as the fifth head coach in program history in 2023. Davenport was added to the coaching staff shortly after.
Salazar is hoping the university does more than just investigate the two coaches. She noted that she has support from her teammates and alumni.
"I have all of the softball alumni that's been very supportive and had my back, as well as my former teammates, who were there to witness all of their crazy behavior. But I do feel like justice hasn't completely been served," she said. "Out of my own opinion, the way he touched our players, the way he made us feel, the way he pulled out a gun, he needs to be in prison."
Bakersfield Now reached out for a comment, but CSUB declined.