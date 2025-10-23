Ohio State Softball Alum’s Reaction to Brother’s Game 7 ALCS Home Run Is Pure Joy
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer came in clutch once again in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series when he launched a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to earn the team a spot in the World Series for the first time since 1993.
While fans and analysts across Major League Baseball have praised his performance, one family member has been his biggest supporter throughout.
His sister, a former Ohio State softball pitcher and current head coach of Trinity College, seized every opportunity on social media to show love for her older sibling.
"LETS GOOOOOOOOO GEORGIEEEEE!!!!!!! ELECTRIC!!!! YOU WERE MEANT FOR THIS MOMENT!!!!!" Lena Springer stated in a post on X.
If there’s one person who knows what it means to come up in big moments, it's Lena.
After spending her freshman year at Central Florida in 2014, where she held a 2.52 ERA with 19 strikeouts and made an NCAA Tournament appearance, she transferred to Ohio State, becoming a staple on the mound for the Buckeyes.
During her junior year, she ranked second on the team with 79.2 innings pitched and held a strong ERA of 2.72. She made 14 starts and finished with a 5-4 record.
In her senior season in 2017, she posted a 2.74 ERA in 74 innings, including five complete games, two shutouts, and two saves. She helped Ohio State make a push to the Big Ten softball championship that season, but the team fell to Minnesota in the finals.
Lena also has international experience, having been a member of the Puerto Rican Junior National Team at the 2013 World Championships in Toronto.
Her coaching experience spans even wider. She took over Trinity in 2023 after spending two seasons as a pitching coach for the University of Texas-El Paso and Delaware State.
Prior to George's unforgettable swing, he was asked about Lena in a press conference and how she helps him with the game, since she is a college softball coach herself.
"She's extremely smart," he said. "She understands the game. ... I talk to her a lot.
"Kind of that brother-sister stuff; she kind of gets on my case a little bit more than I would like her to."
In response to her brother’s comments, Lena wants everyone to know that she’s just maintaining the role of a little sister.
"Just doing my job, G!" Lena stated on X.
George and the Blue Jays will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series beginning on Friday.
What makes this situation even more exciting for the family is that Lena is set to get married sometime after the World Series, which will run through Oct. 28 at the minimum, but could last until Nov.1 if Game 7 is necessary.
“A World Series a week before my wedding wasn’t originally on the bingo card for 2025, but boy am I glad it is now!!! Let’s Goooooooooo!!!!,” Lena shared on X.
While the exact date of her wedding is unknown, expect Lena to be entirely a part of all the Blue Jays' celebrations.