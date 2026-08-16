Oklahoma Little League District Administrator Speaks Out as Controversy Reaches Breaking Point

Less than 24 hours after Softball On SI published a scathing report regarding Tulsa National Little League's potential profiteering and misuse of the Little League trademark, Oklahoma District Administrator Mindy Abbott broke her silence on Saturday morning.

Abbott, who previously provided a statement to Little League International in response to the Tulsa National baseball team's temporary restraining order, provided Softball On SI with a letter written directly to Deer Creek Little League regarding its improper usage of the Little League logo.

EXCLUSIVE: New evidence shows where Oklahoma Little League State Tournament money was directed, raising serious questions about the use of the Little League name and trademark.



There's also a connection to an active lawsuit. This story keeps getting bigger.… — Maren Angus (@Maren_Angus) August 14, 2026

"This letter is to formally notify you regarding the use of the Little League® name, logo, trademarks, and other protected branding," Abbott stated.

"Deer Creek Little League is a chartered Little League program and, as such, is permitted to use Little League® marks in connection with authorized Little League activities and in accordance with Little League International’s trademark and logo usage guidelines. However, that permission does not extend to uses outside authorized Little League activities, unauthorized third-party use, or any use that is otherwise inconsistent with Little League International’s policies."

Coincidentally, the letter from Abbott came after Softball On SI learned that the company, Tulsa Area Youth Softball and Baseball, Inc, was allegedly doing business as Tulsa Little League, Inc and collected gate fees and an additional entry fee from the three participating teams. Tulsa Little League, Inc., is not legally connected to Tulsa National Little League nor Little League International, according to IRS tax filings.

New evidence obtained by Softball On SI shows the Oklahoma LL State Tournament may have been a sham, with only one of the three participating teams actually eligible to compete.



This goes far beyond Tulsa National. https://t.co/qXkcv7cdVO — Maren Angus (@Maren_Angus) August 13, 2026

"Little League Baseball, Incorporated retains the exclusive right to use and authorize the use of the Little League® name, official emblems, trademarks, and related marks pursuant to 36 U.S.C. § 130506," Abbott added in her letter with the subject line as Unauthorized Use of Little League® Marks.

"It has come to our attention that Little League® branding and/or logos have been used in a manner for which authorization has not been established. Such use may create the impression that the associated statements, materials, activities, or individuals are officially authorized, endorsed, sponsored, or approved by Little League International.

"Accordingly, you are requested to immediately remove and discontinue any unauthorized use of the Little League® name, logos, emblems, trademarks, or other protected branding and refrain from any future use outside the scope permitted by Little League International."

This variation of a cease-and-desist was sent after Deer Creek Little League and Pottawatomie County Little League issued a public vote of no confidence in Abbott and demanded that Tulsa National Little League's charter be revoked after its softball and baseball teams were disqualified from the Little League International Tournament in a three-week span.

The softball team was removed for falsifying its affidavit and using a player who lived in Arkansas during the Southwest Region Tournament. The baseball team was disqualified after it was determined that a parent submitted the wrong birthday for a younger sibling, enabling their son to be on the 12-and-under All-Star team.

BREAKING: Tulsa National has been disqualified from the Little League Baseball Southwest Region Tournament, just three weeks after its softball program was removed from the same regional tournament.



The Oklahoma baseball team had already reached the championship game.… — Maren Angus (@Maren_Angus) August 10, 2026

The younger sibling was registered as a 7-year-old in the Challenger Division and never participated in a practice or a game. Supporting evidence and the father confirmed that the younger sibling did not play and they were actually 10 years old.

Since the disqualifications, Deer Creek and Pottawatomie County have garnered more than 400 petition signatures in support of their joint statement.

Oklahoma Little League Administrator's Previous Statement Disputed by New Evidence

Abbott previously told The Oklahoman's Isa Almeida that Deer Creek and Pottawatomie County were both not in compliance with Little League International.

"The two Leagues that have made this request are not in compliance with Little League regulations," Abbott said.

Deer Creek disputed the claim and provided Softball On SI with supporting evidence from the Little League Data Center showing that it is.

Pottawatomie County did not have a season in 2026 but is still a chartered league.