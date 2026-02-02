Oklahoma State Softball Ace Announces Engagement Ahead of 2026 Season

Ruby Meylan is having one memorable start to her senior softball season.

Just days before Opening Day, Meylan announced on social media that she got engaged to her boyfriend and former Oklahoma State baseball second baseman, Brayden Smith.

Congratulations, Ruby and Brayden! 🧡 https://t.co/E51aI8N1f5 — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) February 1, 2026

Of course, this relationship may never have come about if Meylan hadn’t made the life decision to transfer from Washington after her sophomore season. After posting a 2.31 ERA with a combined 27-17 record in two years with the Huskies, the righty headed to Stillwater to help boost Kenny Gajewski’s staff.

However, Meylan and Smith are both from the Omaha area in Nebraska. Meylan was a standout at Skutt Catholic while Smith attended Millard South. Smith played two seasons at Iowa Western Community College before transferring to Stillwater.

"I'm so excited to join Cowgirl Softball for the rest of my collegiate career," Meylan said in a press release in 2024. "It is such an honor to be able to join a program that consistently proves its excellence. I can't wait to get down to Stillwater and get to work.”

Meylan got to work in the circle all right, and the transfer proved transformative for not just Meylan’s softball life, but her personal life as well.

Preseason praise for these Big 12 softball stars 👀 pic.twitter.com/p29QIN9HYK — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 28, 2026

In her first year with the Cowgirls in 2025, she posted a 1.81 ERA across 209 innings with 238 strikeouts. She set single-season career-bests in ERA, wins, strikeouts, and opponents’ batting average (.201), while her 238 strikeouts ranked 10th in the country and ninth on OSU’s single-season list.

Meylan was one of just 10 pitchers in the country to reach at least 20 wins and 200 innings pitched, and ranked seventh among pitchers and 21st nationally among all positions in wins above replacement with 5.87. For her dominant debut season as a Cowgirl, she was named a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 first team and a second team All-American from the NFCA.

Entering the postseason, she led the Big 12 in innings pitched, shutouts (six), and complete games (16). Though the Cowgirls missed a trip to Oklahoma City for the first time since 2018, Meylan is back for one last chance to grab a national title, and she’s working overtime to be the best she can be in the circle. She spent the offseason working with OSU legend and Olympic gold medalist Michele Smith.

“I threw a bullpen with Michele, and it was awesome,” Meyland told Scott Wright at The Oklahoman. Her knowledge and experience were super good. I think it was awesome to have another eye. I will still communicate with Michele, and I get to see her in Clearwater, so I am excited about that."

Meylan landed on quite a few preseason watch lists. She is among 50 athletes named to the 2026 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch list and No.23 on Softball America’s Top 100 players.

Meylan and the Cowgirls kick off the 2026 season on Thursday at the Stanford Invitational. It’s already shaping up to be a fantastic year for the All-American. Can she add to her successes?

