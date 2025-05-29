Softball On SI

Ole Miss Softball Coach Jamie Trachsel Etches Her Name in the WCWS Record Books

Allison Smith

May 25, 2025; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Jamie Trachsel during the 1st inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks in game three of the Fayetteville Super Regional at Bogle Park. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Ole Miss head coach Jamie Trachsel has the chance to make history in this year's Women's College World Series, coined the Greatest Show on Dirt. However, beyond taking a team seen as a SEC underdog to the World Series for the first time, Trachsel has now done it twice.

Trachsel who entered her fifth year at the helm of Ole Miss has quickly taken a team that has been viewed as an underdog in the SEC to new heights, especially this season. Ole Miss compiled a 42-19 season record, 17-6 at home, won the NCAA Tuscon regional, and NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional to advance to the WCWS.

May 25, 2025; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Ole Miss Rebels pitcher Aliyah Binford (4) and her teammates celebrate along with head coach Jamie Trachsel as the Super Regional Champions trophy is presented after after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks in game three of the Fayetteville Super Regional at Bogle Park. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

However, what makes Trachsel especially unique is her ability to take multiple teams to the WCWS, as she previously coached at Minnesota from 2018-2020 before she landed the job at Ole Miss.

At Minnesota in her first season Trachsel led the Golden Gophers to a 41–17 record and 17–4, in Big Ten for a second place regular season finish, a Big Ten Tournament title, and an NCAA Tournament bid. In year two Minnesota went went 46–14 and 20–2 in the Big Ten but Minnesota advanced to the WCWS for the first time in program history.

Jamie Trachsel took Minnesota softball to the 2019 Women's College World Series for the first time in program history. / Minnesota Athletics

Trachsel joins an elite but small group of softball coaches that have taken more than one program to the WCWS in the modern era which includes: Lu Harris Champer (Southern Miss in 1999 and 2000; University of Georgia in 2009, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2021), Clint Myers (Arizona State in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2013; Auburn in 2015 and 2016), and most recently Mike White (Mike White (Oregon in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2018; and now Texas in 2022, 2024, and who is also in this year's WCWS).

Ole Miss and Texas could potentially match up against one another as they are on opposite sides of bracket. If Texas and Ole Miss emerge from their individual sides, they could face off in the championships series and potentially make history again with Trachsel and White coaching against one another.

ALLISON SMITH

Allison Smith is an expert in leadership and organizational behavior in collegiate and professional women’s sports. Smith is a professor (Georgia State University), researcher, and writer. Smith holds a Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee in Kinesiology and Sport Studies. Smith’s research centers on combatting the underrepresentation of women leaders in sport, lack of organizational structure for work life integration for sport employees, and lack of programming and oversight for preparing athletes to transition to life after sport. Since graduating with a bachelor’s in journalism in 2011, Smith has sought opportunities to write about sports as a contributing writer focused on the growth of women’s collegiate, Olympic, and professional sports in this new age and movement for multiple outlets including Athletic Director U, and now Forbes.com. As a former Division I and II pitcher and Division III pitching coach Smith will bring unique insight and expertise to Softball on SI.

