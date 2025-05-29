Ole Miss Softball Coach Jamie Trachsel Etches Her Name in the WCWS Record Books
Ole Miss head coach Jamie Trachsel has the chance to make history in this year's Women's College World Series, coined the Greatest Show on Dirt. However, beyond taking a team seen as a SEC underdog to the World Series for the first time, Trachsel has now done it twice.
Trachsel who entered her fifth year at the helm of Ole Miss has quickly taken a team that has been viewed as an underdog in the SEC to new heights, especially this season. Ole Miss compiled a 42-19 season record, 17-6 at home, won the NCAA Tuscon regional, and NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional to advance to the WCWS.
However, what makes Trachsel especially unique is her ability to take multiple teams to the WCWS, as she previously coached at Minnesota from 2018-2020 before she landed the job at Ole Miss.
At Minnesota in her first season Trachsel led the Golden Gophers to a 41–17 record and 17–4, in Big Ten for a second place regular season finish, a Big Ten Tournament title, and an NCAA Tournament bid. In year two Minnesota went went 46–14 and 20–2 in the Big Ten but Minnesota advanced to the WCWS for the first time in program history.
Trachsel joins an elite but small group of softball coaches that have taken more than one program to the WCWS in the modern era which includes: Lu Harris Champer (Southern Miss in 1999 and 2000; University of Georgia in 2009, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2021), Clint Myers (Arizona State in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2013; Auburn in 2015 and 2016), and most recently Mike White (Mike White (Oregon in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2018; and now Texas in 2022, 2024, and who is also in this year's WCWS).
Ole Miss and Texas could potentially match up against one another as they are on opposite sides of bracket. If Texas and Ole Miss emerge from their individual sides, they could face off in the championships series and potentially make history again with Trachsel and White coaching against one another.