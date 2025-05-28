Softball On SI

Coaches Club: Meet the Head Coaches Leading the 8 WCWS Teams in 2025

Katie Burkhart-Gooch

Patti Gasso at the WCWS
Patti Gasso at the WCWS / Oklahoma Sooner Athletics

The Women’s College World Series isn’t just about elite talent on the field, it’s about the minds leading them there.

This year’s lineup includes a fierce mix of championship veterans and rising architects, all of whom have built something special. But only a few have done what most can’t: take multiple teams to the dance, or walk away with a title.

Here’s a breakdown of the coaching masterminds behind the 2025 WCWS, and a nod to the legends who’ve done more than just build programs – they’ve built empires.

Patty Gasso, Oklahoma

Head Coach WCWS Appearances: 17

National Championships: 8 (2000, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)

Notable Achievements: Gasso has transformed Oklahoma into a softball dynasty, tying the record for the most national titles by a Division I coach. Her teams achieved a historic four-peat from 2021 to 2024 and are aiming for a fifth consecutive title in 2025.

Kelly Inouye-Perez, UCLA

Head Coach WCWS Appearances: 8

National Championships: 2 (2010, 2019)

Notable Achievements: A former UCLA catcher and assistant coach, Inouye-Perez has upheld the Bruins’ storied legacy, leading them to multiple WCWS appearances and securing two national titles during her tenure.

Tim Walton, Florida

Head Coach WCWS Appearances: 13

National Championships: 2 (2014, 2015)

Notable Achievements: Walton has maintained Florida’s status as a perennial contender, securing back-to-back national titles and consistently guiding the team to deep postseason runs.

Mike White, Texas

Head Coach WCWS Appearances: 8 (Texas and Oregon)

Notable Achievements: White has guided Texas to its third WCWS appearance in four years, showcasing his strategic acumen and leadership.

Karen Weekly, Tennessee

Head Coach WCWS Appearances: 9

Notable Achievements: Weekly has been instrumental in Tennessee’s consistent presence in the WCWS, emphasizing strong pitching and defense.

Jamie Trachsel, Ole Miss

Head Coach WCWS Appearances: 2 (Ole Miss & Minnesota)

Notable Achievements: Trachsel has propelled Ole Miss to its first WCWS berth, highlighting her ability to elevate the program’s competitive stature

Melyssa Lombardi, Oregon

Head Coach WCWS Appearances: 1

Notable Achievements: Lombardi has returned Oregon to the WCWS for the first time since 2018, demonstrating her effective leadership and coaching prowess.

No one lucks their way to Oklahoma City. It takes grit, strategy, and a rock-solid culture—and yeah, a little funding never hurts. These coaches didn’t just heat up in the postseason. They built pressure-proof programs. And now? They’re exactly where they belong—at the top.

Katie Burkhart is a former professional softball pitcher and Arizona State University alumna, where she was a three-time All-American and led the Sun Devils to a national championship. She played professionally in the U.S., Japan, and Italy, and has coached at the Division I level. She now provides private pitching instruction and mindset training for athletes of all levels. Katie is also the author of Mental Muscle and Beyond the Game, books focused on athletic performance and life after sports.

