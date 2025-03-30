Omaha Softball Records Two Perfect Games Against North Dakota
The only thing not perfect about Maddia Groff and the Omaha Mavericks on Sunday was the weather.
With a steady mist and temperatures in the 40s, Groff was hot in the circle. The lefty struck out 13 against North Dakota in a 2-0 win, which turned out to be the second perfect game of Groff's collegiate career.
At Connie Claussen Field in Omaha over the weekend, Groff showed the softball world just how dominant she can be. On Sunday, she delivered her first career seven-inning perfect game.
Sunday's perfect outing was just a continuation for Groff, who pitched three innings of perfect ball in the series opener on Saturday. The Mavericks won that game 20-0 in five innings.
Groff retired all 30 batters she faced across the two appearances, recording 20 strikeouts along the way. She struck out seven of the nine batters she faced on Saturday.
Omaha scattered three hits across six innings Sunday afternoon. Sydney Thomason got the Mavericks on the board in the first inning with a solo home run. Katherine Johnson doubled the lead in the sixth when she launched a pinch-hit solo homer of her own.
Sammy Schmidt singled as the only other hit in the contest.
Groff's perfect game was in jeopardy in the seventh inning. North Dakota's Katie Joten appeared to have broken it up with an infield hit, but the call was overturned via review. Umpires determined Joten was out of the box and the pitch went down as a called strike. Josten ended up flying out.
Up next for the Mavericks is a trip across town Tuesday for a matchup against the Creighton Bluejays. Then, Omaha will travel north for a three-game series at North Dakota State starting Saturday.