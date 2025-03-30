No. 7 Oregon’s Offense Explodes in Record-Setting Weekend Against Rutgers
Just one day after No. 7 Oregon run-ruled Rutgers 20-1 in Piscataway, N.J., the Ducks unleashed their high-flying offense again in a 21-2 thrashing of the Scarlet Knights on Saturday afternoon.
For the first time, the Ducks scored 20 runs in back-to-back games, and they only had to travel 2,909 miles away from home to do it.
Oregon set a program record Friday night, pounding out 19 hits, and then set a new one on Saturday with 20. The latter also included six home runs
The Ducks outscored the Scarlet Knights 41-3 in the two-game set and combined for 39 hits. Scoring 41 runs in back-to-back contests is also a program record.
Nine Ducks recorded at least one hit, with Rylee McCoy and Kedre Luschar leading the team with four hits each on Saturday. Paige Sinicki, Dezianna Patmon, Braiesey Rosa, Stefini Ma'ake, and Kaylynn Jones all contributed two hits, and Remmington Hewitt and Abby Mulvey each had one.
McCoy and Ma'ake both drove in four runs while Luschar and Rosa added three RBIs each.
"We prepared really well during the week," said McCoy. "I think we kind of just passed the bat, and that allowed all of our hitters to get in. We have confidence in every single person in the dugout knowing that one of us is going to get the job done."
The Ducks dominated in every aspect of the game. Luschar also stole a career-high three bases on Saturday.
"We just talked about being the same team every day no matter what we're doing, who we're playing, or where we are, and we just really showed up this weekend," she said.
In the circle, Elise Sokolsky got the start and allowed two runs in 2.2 innings. Taylour Spencer and Lyndsey Grein combined to finish the game. Spencer surrendered three hits in 0.2 innings, and Grein was perfect in 1.2 innings of work.
The Ducks emptied their bench and saw 17 players take the field or get an at-bat.
Up next for Oregon is a midweek matchup in Corvallis against Oregon State. The first pitch is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT on ESPN+.