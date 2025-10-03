OU Softball Commit Earns MVP Honors at Women’s Softball World Cup Finals
Oklahoma softball class of 2027 commit, Juliana “Goose” Hutchens, was named the Most Valuable Player and landed on the All-World team at the WBSC U-18 Women’s Softball World Cup Finals 2025, due to her incredible performance at the plate for Team USA.
Hutchens led all players in batting average (.778), RBIs (8), and home runs (2) across six games, allowing USA to secure a fifth-straight world championship in a 7-2 win over Japan.
The MVP and Women’s Softball World Cup All-World Team announcements came during the closing ceremony in Oklahoma City at Devon Park.
“It feels great. I had a lot of confidence going into the tournament,” Hutchens said in the press release. “We have a great team, I’ve got a great team behind me, so you can go out there and play with all the confidence in the world. I honestly don’t look at the numbers at all, but it’s just an honour to be able to play and then to put up those numbers.”
All-World Team – WBSC U-18 Women’s Softball World Cup Finals 2025
- P: Shion Yamamoto (JPN)
- C: Yumeka Kagen (JPN)
- 1B: Karina Rodriguez (MEX)
- 2B: Wei-Chi Lin (TPE)
- 3B: Hana Nakanishi (JPN)
- SS: McLaine Hudson (USA)
- OF: Aspen Boulware (USA)
- OF: Yarui Wang (CHN)
- OF: Dan Li (CHN)
- DP: Juliana Hutchens (USA)
USA remains the only nation to reach the podium in every edition of the WBSC U-18 Women’s Softball World Cup. With 15 medals total, nine are gold, five are silver, and one is bronze.
Hutchens, the catcher and third baseman from Wagoner, Oklahoma, ranks as the No.2 recruit in Softball America’s 2027 recruit rankings. She was the first verbal commitment for the Sooners, and it’s clear why head coach Patty Gasso would want this bat in her lineup.
During her sophomore season at Wagoner High School, the lefty recorded a state record of 23 home runs, batting .656 with 45 RBIs with 70 runs across 36 games. She had a .835 on-base percentage, an OPS of 2.769, and a slugging percentage of 1.940.
While she is best known for her power at the plate, she is also a dynamic catcher with a cannon for an arm.
“Wow, it’s so surreal to be here now,” Hutchens stated on X. This is one of the moments every little girl dreams of getting to experience. Words couldn't describe how thankful I am for the Oklahoma coaching staff. They are taking a chance on me that I'll forever be grateful for.”
On the travel ball side, she’s a star for the Iowa Premier 18U National-Dickel team. Previously, she was a member of the Oklahoma team that won the 2021 Little League Softball World Series.
Gasso’s last three signing classes have been some of the best in the country, and adding Hutchens, along with No.3-ranked outfielder Finlee Williams, No.11-ranked catcher Riley Hilliard, and No.62-ranked infielder Emma Reynolds, already puts the Sooners in a good position to grab the No.1 spot once again.