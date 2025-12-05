OU Softball Loses Pitcher to Transfer Portal

After stepping away from the Oklahoma Sooners as a freshman during the 2024-25 season, pitcher Sophia Bordi is entering the transfer portal.

The right-hander from New Jersey, announced her decision via social media on Friday afternoon.

“After much thought and discussion, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal,” Bordi wrote on X. “I want to say thank you to the people close to me in Oklahoma, and the Sooner fans who have continued to support me and show me love throughout my journey thus far. I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given and the time I’ve spent at OU.”

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make,” Bordi added. “Sometimes things have to change in order to try and find that little kid in yourself who’s yearned for as long as you can remember, to be living in the blessings that you’re currently in. To find that spark again.

“I’m excited to see where my journey takes me and what new challenges and opportunities will open up to me.”

The No. 5 high school pitcher in Softball America’s class of 2025 rankings, reclassified to join Oklahoma ahead of the 2025 season.

However, she did not make a single appearance in her freshman season due to mental health issues. In a statement on social media in May, she cited her decision to leave the team was to focus on her overall health back home in Merchantville, where she received support from her family.

While taking the 2025 to recover, Bordi had hinted at rejoining the Sooners, or at least the field for the 2026 season. In June, she alluded to doing much better mentally on social media and has posted several photos of herself in an OU uniform.

Ahead of announcing Smogcast, a mental health podcast she started with Moo Galbus from Syracuse soccer and Sabrina McGroarty from Iowa field hockey, she took to X to say that she is working harder than ever to be able to achieve the softball dreams she's been chasing since she was seven.

Head coach Patty Gasso even revealed on the Plank Show podcast in July that she expected Bordi to return to the roster in 2026.

Being strong isn’t about never drowning - it’s about letting someone see you when you do. I thought if I let anyone see me drowning they would think less of me. Or worse, they’d leave. I’ve held myself afloat for so long, but for once I want to float without a fight.#EndTheStigma pic.twitter.com/ndFlTdTEao — Sophia Bordi (@BordiSophia) June 27, 2025

Though during Oklahoma's fall scrimmages, Bordi posted a video during a game from the stands.

The two-time Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year from Haddon Heights High School certainly has the talent that any team would jump at, though. She led her team to two state titles, earned tournament MVP honors, is a three-time team MVP, three-time first-team all-state selection, and three-time first-team all-conference honoree.