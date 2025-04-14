Softball America Top 25 Shake-Up: New No. 1 Emerges, Grand Canyon Debuts, Oklahoma State Falls Out
Move over Texas and Oklahoma, there's a new No. 1 in town.
The Texas A&M Aggies are Softball America's top team for the first time in publication history after sweeping the No. 9 LSU Tigers, extending their winning streak to 12 games.
Oklahoma comes in ranked No. 2 after splitting the first two games against No. 18 Alabama, with the rubber match set for Monday night in Tuscaloosa.
Texas dropped to No. 3 after losing its series at home to the No. 6 Tennessee Lady Vols.
Arkansas moved up a couple spots to No. 5 after taking its series from No. 8 South Carolina.
Rounding out the Top 10 is Florida State at No. 4, UCLA at No. 7 and Oregon at No. 10.
New to this week's poll are Virginia and Grand Canyon. The No. 24 Cavaliers have been ranked before and have been inconsistently moving in and out of the bottom two spots. The Lopes, however, are making their Top 25 debut at No. 25.
The Auburn Tigers and Florida Atlantic Owls also received votes, while the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and Owls dropped out of the poll completely.
Oklahoma State has been on a steady decline but the final blow was a series loss at home to Iowa State. The Owls dropped from the rankings after losing their first two of a three-game series to North Texas.
Here is what the rest of the Top 25 looks like:
11. Florida 37-9 (11)
12. Arizona 36-7 (12)
13. Virginia Tech 36-5 (13)
14. Texas Tech 34-9 (14)
15. Clemson 34-11 (16)
16. Mississippi State 33-11 (18)
17. Stanford 29-8 (19)
18. Alabama 29-16 (23)
19. Duke 31-13 (15)
20. Ole Miss 31-11 (17)
21. Ohio State 33-10-1 (20)
22. Nebraska 31-10 (25)
23. Liberty 36-9 (21)
24. Virginia 30-13 (NR)
25. Grand Canyon 33-6 (NR)