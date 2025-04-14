Texas A&M Softball Dominates Top-5 Clash with LSU
The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies earned their 12th straight victory Sunday, with a 4-1 win over the No. 5 LSU Tigers in front of a record-breaking crowd at Davis Diamond.
An estimated 7,014 fans passed through the gates across the three-game series, and those in attendance on Sunday were in for a special treat when the last out was made, securing a sweep of LSU for the first time in program history.
“This was the best Davis Diamond has been,” A&M head coach Trisha Ford said. “It was loud and rowdy all seven innings. … That’s what I want Texas A&M softball to be. I want you to come here and hate to play here.”
For the first time in program history, the Aggies have swept two SEC series back-to-back, and their 11-3 start in conference play matches a program-best start through 14 games since 2017.
With the No. 1 Texas Longhorns dropping their series to No. 10 Tennessee and No. 2 Oklahoma splitting its first two games with No. 23 Alabama, there is a good chance the Aggies could rise to No. 1 when Softball America releases its newest rankings Monday morning.
“I want to win every game,” Ford said. “Every game, I want to kick somebody’s butt. I wake up that way. … That is what gets me going.”
Ford saw her Aggies do just that and it was a complete team effort.
The reigning SEC Player of the Week KK Dement got the Aggies on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning with a three-run home run, scoring Koko Wooley and Allie Enright.
Kennedy Powell delivered an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth when she tripled to right field and scored on a sacrifice fly from Amari Harper.
LSU tried to mount a comeback in the top of the seventh but could only push across one run against Emiley Kennedy, who entered the game with a 4-0 lead in the sixth inning and earned her third save of the season.
Emily Leavitt pitched 4.0 shutout innings, improving to 4-0 on the year for the Aggies. She allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two. Kate Munnerlyn added one inning of work, allowing only one hit.
LSU's Avery Hodge was the only Tiger to record more than one hit. She went 2-for-3 and scored her team's only run.
Next for Texas A&M is a three-game series against the struggling Missouri Tigers in Columbia, Mo., starting on April 17 at 6:00 pm. CT. The game will be available to stream on SEC Network+.