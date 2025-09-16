Star of Netflix Catfish Documentary Continues Softball Career in College
Netflix’s latest original documentary, Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, has left the world with dropped jaws.
Starting in 2020, it tells the story of two Michigan teenagers, 13-year-old Lauryn Licari and Owen McKenny, who were horrifically cyberbullied for nearly two years by anonymous numbers.
As the documentary unfolds, their parents, friends, and the high school staff recount the vicious messages and the subsequent investigation, all while Lauryn and Owen strive to live a typical teenage life, engaging in activities like sports and parties. A subplot for Lauryn includes her love for softball, and she was even coached by her mother, Kendra Licari.
After getting the authorities and the FBI involved, the story takes a wild turn when it's discovered that Lauryn’s mother, Kendra, is actually the one sending the messages.
Kendra was arrested in December 2022 and charged with two counts of stalking a minor and two counts of communicating with another to commit a crime. In April 2023, Kendra pleaded guilty to the stalking charges and was sentenced to 19 months to five years in prison. She was released on Aug. 8, 2024.
At the end of the documentary, it’s apparent that Lauryn has been working to heal from the trauma and grows closer to her father, Shawn Licari, including through playing catch together and continuing to practice softball skills.
Nearly two years after the initial controversy, the documentary sparked a lot of conversation on social media, and many people found themselves wondering, How in the world is Lauryn doing today?
While a part of her life has been played out on Netflix for the entire world to see, the now 18-year-old Lauryn has her own story to form outside of her mother’s actions. As it turns out, she’s an absolute baller on the diamond.
She graduated from Beal City High School in 2024, where she played varsity softball, and is now listed as a freshman on the 2025-26 Mid Michigan College softball roster.
During her senior year at Beal, the catcher and middle infielder put up incredible numbers. According to her MaxPreps profile, she collected a .333 batting average, .425 on-base percentage, 21 hits, nine RBIs, 14 runs, and a .980 fielding percentage.
Her defensive performance ranked her 85th in the state of Michigan, 19th in Division 4, and first in the Highland league. Her successes helped the Aggies win a District 4 championship and advance to the regional semifinals.
In May, right before the season ended, Lauryn was featured on the Mid Michigan Sports Network Podcast with varsity head coach Jason Johnston to chat about her time playing for Beal City. Johnston has nothing but positive things to say about Lauryn’s all-around athletic ability.
“In Lauren’s defense, she has been really strong on the cross country team, she’s played basketball for years, this year she’s only playing softball, but the kid’s an athlete,” Johnston said on the podcast.
As a former member of the travel ball team, Elite 16U Ameiss/Goble under the Elite Softball organization, her SportsRecruits profile showcases plenty of highlights from catching runners stealing and her innate offensive production.
The Mid Michigan College Lakers are coming off one thrilling 2024 season, where they ended with a runner-up finish at the NJCAA Region 12 Great Lakes District A Tournament. The Lakers finished the year with a 26-24 overall record and an 18-7 mark in MCCAA Northern Conference play. The 26 wins were a school record, and the tournament run was the farthest the program has ever advanced.
Now with Lauryn joining the squad, there is no doubt that her successes from high school and travel ball will follow her and make her a good addition to the team that hopes to hit the record books once again this season.
Amidst all the childhood trauma she suffered, and what just a small glimpse showed the internet, hopefully, the sole focus of her new chapter can be on the game she loves, while living out a normal college experience.