Tennessee Community Still Searching for Answers After High School Softball Player’s Death

It has been nearly two months since a tragic accident claimed the life of a high school softball player and the community is still without answers.

However, sources familiar with the incident have told Softball On SI that charges are unlikely to be filed.

Kinsley Carter of Hendersonville, Tenn., died on Aug. 3, 2026, just days before starting her sophomore year at Station Camp High School. She was 15 years old.

Multiple sources, who spoke on the basis of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the case, confirmed that Carter was not in a traditional car accident but was found lying in the street after being struck by a vehicle.

Charges will only be expected if the driver's toxicology report shows alcohol in their system, the sources told Softball On SI.

Additionally, the same sources told Softball On SI that Carter had left her home late Saturday night without her family’s knowledge and was reportedly at a house party near her residence.

Carter was reportedly found in the early morning hours along Wyncrest Way and Vollan Court on Sunday, Aug. 2, according to Hendersonville police.

Since the initial report on Aug. 4, the only update Hendersonville police have provided came on Sept. 16, when WSMV reported that HPD was actively investigating and continuing to work with the Sumner County District Attorney’s Office.

No further information has been released.

"Critical investigations like this take time so investigators can review all forensics, toxicology, video surveillance, and other evidence," Hendersonville police stated.

"Due to the active investigation, we are unable to release any other details at this time."

A lack of transparency from the local police department has led other Middle Tennessee reporters to do their own investigating.

Nick Beres of News Channel 5 provided some details he personally confirmed in a Facebook post on Aug. 21.

"There is not a murderer on the loose," Beres writes.

The accident was not a collision between two cars and early indications show that it was not a hit-and-run either, Beres added.

Video footage provided to the police has aided the investigation, leading to several people interviewed as part of the process.

Hendersonville police will not comment on active investigations.

Carter was a freshman catcher in 2025 and appeared in 12 games, according to MaxPreps. She had one hit in four at-bats and scored four runs for the Bison softball team.

How to Support the Carter Family

A GoFundMe has been organized by Carter's aunt, Amy Huntley, to help with medical expenses for the time spent in the hospital and funeral arrangements. As of Tuesday, it has raised more than $35,000.