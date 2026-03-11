Tennessee Legend Set to be Inducted into USA Softball National Softball Hall of Fame

One of Tennessee softball’s greatest players to ever take the field is set to be inducted into the National Softball Hall of Fame.

USA Softball announced Tuesday evening that Monica Abbott will be inducted into the 2026 Class and has been recognized for the accomplishments and everlasting mark she’s left on the sport of softball.

From the collegiate level to the Olympic level to the professional level, Abbott’s impact on the game will be remembered for ages.

With the Lady Vols, Abbott threw 23 no-hitters and six perfect games during her career, and led the team to three straight Women’s College World Series (WCWS) appearances from 2005 to 2007, with a runner-up finish in 2007.

Through four seasons in Knoxville, she put up an astonishing 189-34 record, a 0.79 ERA, 112 shutouts, 2,440 strikeouts, and 125 games with 10 or more strikeouts. The ace was also the first pitcher in Division I history to record 500 strikeouts in four different seasons.

Abbott was also named as a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2026. She will be inducted on Saturday, July 11.

Abbott’s Collegiate Resume

Four-time NFCA First-Team All-American

Four-time All-SEC Honoree

Three-time All-WCWS Team Honoree

Three-time SEC Pitcher of the Year

Finalist for the 2007 ESPYs Best Female Collegiate Athlete

USA Softball National Collegiate Player of the Year Recipient (2007)

Hona Award Recipient (2007)

Trailblazer. Legend. Lady Vol for Life.



Tonight, we celebrate the remarkable career of Monica Abbott! pic.twitter.com/qW0xQ2jaSP — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) April 24, 2023

Abbott went on to have a historic professional career post-Tennessee. With Team USA, she’s a two-time Olympic silver medalist who posted a perfect 6-0 record across the 2008 Beijing and 2020 Tokyo Games, striking out 63 batters in 44 innings.

Jul 30, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; US Olympian Monica Abbott poses with her silver medal before throwing out the first pitch of the game between San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

When playing for the late National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) league, she became the first million-dollar player in fastpitch softball when she signed with the Scrap Yard Dawgs in 2016. Abbott even spent a wealth of time in Japan’s Softball League, leading the Toyota Motor Corporation to five championships.

Abbott’s Professional Resume

Helped Team USA capture four World Cup gold medals (2006, 2010, 2018, 2022), going undefeated in the circle.

Led the Junior Women’s National Team (JWNT) to a silver medal finish at the World Cup in 2003.

Three-time Pan American Games gold medalist (2002, 2007, 2019), earning MVP in 2002 for the JWNT.

Five-time Japan Softball League champion with the Toyota Motor Corporation, earning four MVP awards and seven Most Valuable Pitcher honors.

Posted a 131-36 record in the NPF, earning five Pitcher of the Year awards, four playoff MVP honors, five league championships, and a spot on the NPF All-Decade Team.

Nominations for the National Softball Hall of Fame are made by commissioners, past presidents, council members, or a commissioner emeritus. Candidates are evaluated by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee, with the nominee needing 75 percent of votes from committee members to earn a spot.

Abbott joins four other outstanding softball legends (Doug Middleton, Dewayne Frizzel, Dewayne Newvitt, and Les Novak) and one team (the Raybestos Brakettes) in the 2026 Class. They will be honored on Oct. 31, 2026, during the 45th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Oklahoma City, Ok.

USA Softball welcomes the 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀 — a group whose excellence, leadership and impact helped shape the history of our game 🥎



Congratulations to our newest Hall of Famers!#USASoftball | https://t.co/DOaCWCynkf pic.twitter.com/bDy5ozMyCX — USA Softball (@USASoftball) March 10, 2026

