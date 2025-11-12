Texas High School Softball Star Dies After Cancer Battle

Southwest High School senior star softball pitcher Angelina Terrazas, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer in March, died Saturday night.

Terrazas was 17 years old.

Known for her powerful competitive spirit that inspired her teammates to emulate her in every game, the team is remembering the leader they cherished like a sister.

“She was just so in love with softball,” Southwest softball head coach Sandra Hernandez told the San Antonio Express-News. "That’s what she did, and everything revolved around softball for her. But, at the same time, she was an amazing student and an amazing sister. You wouldn’t believe how well she took care of her sister, and I think that motherly instinct she had with her sister transferred to her teammates. She took care of the underclassmen and gravitated towards them and built them up as softball players. It’s going to be tough without her, but the girls are trying to be strong.”

Terrazas’ cancer diagnosis came in March, after she pitched through the team’s district opener in pain in February. She fiercely struck out 14 batters in that appearance, leading the Dragons to a 7-0 shutout victory, but something internally was not right.

Upon visiting a doctor, the diagnosis of Stage 3 ovarian cancer was presented. She underwent surgery to have a mass, her left ovary, lymph nodes, and fallopian tube removed. Chemotherapy followed.

After undergoing treatment during the spring, Terrazas felt strong enough to return to school. By April, she received clearance to join her teammates on the field for practice and could join in by shagging balls in the outfield.

“Being able to pick up a glove and catch again feels amazing,” Terrazas told the San Antonio Express-News in April. “Softball is my whole world, and not being able to play it for the past two months has really hurt. “Being out here again with my team is nice. I’ve really missed it.”

Not long after the Dragons concluded their season, Terrazas’ cancer spread. For the last three weeks, she was hospitalized.

On Nov. 8, her teammates, coaches, family, and a vast amount of the softball community came together to celebrate with Terrazas in the hospital, as the school district awarded her her high school diploma. She became the first graduate in the class of 2026.

“The tenth floor at University Hospital was moving,” Hernandez told the San Antonio Express-News. “It felt like the whole softball community had come by and saw her and visited with her and her family. … It was a good way to show her family how much she was loved.”

That same night, Terrazas passed away.

“Her coaches and teammates mentioned she was the “Mother Hen” of the group,” Southwest Athletics posted in a wonderful tribute on Facebook. “Always ensuring underclassmen had a voice and had support. While Angelina may not be here today, her values live through every single person she encountered. She never did anything halfway; she was a competitor, a force to be reckoned with.”

Terrazas had earned a full scholarship to the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky.

As more than just an athlete, she was a bright light and a leader who inspired everyone around her, showing us all how to fight with courage and grace.

A SuccessFund has been set up for donations that will benefit Terrazas and her family.

