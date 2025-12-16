Texas Softball Lands Former Oklahoma Pitcher Through Transfer Portal

Former Oklahoma Sooner pitcher Sophia Bordi has crossed the Red River.

After entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5, the right-hander from New Jersey announced via X on Tuesday that she is joining the Texas Longhorns.

Bordi, originally the No.1 recruit for the class of 2026, reclassified to join the Sooners ahead of the 2025 season but didn't appear in a single game. She ended up stepping away from the team during the season due to mental health reasons and was redshirted.

The pitcher's decision to transfer didn't come as a complete shock, as she posted photos from fall games in the stands and wasn't listed on the roster.

“After much thought and discussion, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal,” Bordi wrote in a previous post on X. “I want to say thank you to the people close to me in Oklahoma, and the Sooner fans who have continued to support me and show me love throughout my journey thus far. I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given and the time I’ve spent at OU.”

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make,” Bordi added. “Sometimes things have to change in order to try and find that little kid in yourself who’s yearned for as long as you can remember, to be living in the blessings that you’re currently in. To find that spark again.

“I’m excited to see where my journey takes me and what new challenges and opportunities will open up to me.”

Both Bordi and Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso were hopeful that the right-hander would rejoin the team for the 2026 season.

"Yes, we are," Gasso answered during an interview on the "Plank Show" when asked if OU expected Bordi back next year.

According to Softball America's Brady Vernon, Bordi will have to sit out this spring because she is a winter window transfer.

By the time Bordi returns to the circle, she will join a projected pitching staff that includes Teagan Kavan, Cambria Salmon, Brenlee Gonzales, Hannah Wells and incoming freshman Madi Doty for the 2027 season.

The two-time Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year from Haddon Heights High School certainly has the talent that any team would jump at, though. She led her team to two state titles, earned tournament MVP honors, is a three-time team MVP, three-time first-team all-state selection, and three-time first-team all-conference honoree.

