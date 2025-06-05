Texas Softball: Reese Atwood Comes Through in the Clutch to Secure Game One Victory
With the Texas Longhorns down 1-0, going into the bottom of the sixth inning, catcher Reese Atwood came through in the clutch and delivered the hit needed to take the lead and the win, 2-1.
Atwood who had not had a hit in the post season stepped into the box with runners on the corners. Kayden Henry was on third after she singled to left and senior third baseman Mia Scott took a change up from Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady up over her head and into no man's land behind the pitcher's mound and landed safely at first.
As Atwood stepped in the box, Texas Tech made the choice to intentionally walk her, again, even after she has struggled all post season at the plate. Atwood has been one of the hottest hitters in all of college softball and holds a .398 batting average, 1.358 OPS, .845 slugging and has hit 21 home runs. Thus, even in her slump, Red Raiders head coach Gerry Glasco felt it was best to pitch around Atwood.
Canady first three pitches in the intetional walk were over the plate but high, but the last pitch hung right in the sweet spot and Atwood drilled it. Atwood's hit up cruised past Tech's short stop and into left field. This was all the ammunition that the Longhorns would need as both Henry and Scott scored.
In the post game press conference when asked if she was ready to swing, Atwood stated, "The first pitch, I think she kind of left a little. After that, I was looking for something just a little bit. The game's really tight, and I knew I was going to have to take a risk to try and do something for my team.
Atwood continued and situated that the team knew the stakes and that several plays throughout the game fired them up and spurred their sixth inning momentum. She said, "A lot of plays in that game fired me up. It's the World Series, it's the championship. So little things like that, it's tight, especially when you're facing a good pitcher. Any momentum, any energy we'll take it."
In speaking about their teammate in Atwood, pitcher Teagan Kavan explained why the team was confident with her in the box even if she had gone 0-for-10 before the sixth inning game winning hit. Kavan said, "It's Reese at the plate. I don't care if she had struck out ten times before that, if I was pitching to her, I wouldn't want to." Fellow teammate Henry reiterated, "She's an All-American for a reason, two times at this point. You know the confidence really never goes down with Reese. She's a competitor. She's a hard worker."
Atwood, Henry, Kavan and the rest of the Longhorns will look to take game two on Thursday, June 5 at 8 pm EST on ESPN and end their long drought and bring home the first national title for the softball program.