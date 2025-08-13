The World Games 2025 Women's Softball: USA's Rachel Garcia, Tiare Jennings Shine on Day 1
The World Games 2025 Women’s Softball competition kicked off on Wednesday in Chengdu, China, at the Xindu Better City Softball Arena with four incredible matchups.
Leading Group A, defending champions, the USA, and the Netherlands, opened with victories over the hosts, Chinese Taipei and China, while Canada and No.1 Japan grabbed wins against Puerto Rico and Australia in Group B.
Here’s a breakdown of each opening matchup.
USA 4, Chinese Taipei 0
With ace Rachel Garcia leading the Eagles in the circle, the bats of Chinese Taipei were silenced. Garcia threw four hitless and scoreless innings, notching four strikeouts.
On the offense, Tiare Jennings was the standout, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored. Janae Jefferson’s two-run single started the momentum in the second inning, putting the U.S. ahead quickly.
Ally Carda came in for relief of Garcia and closed out the game in three innings for the shutout, allowing just two hits and a walk.
Li Szu-Shih and Chiang Ting-En recorded Chinese Taipei’s only hits.
Canada 11, Puerto Rico 9
In a slugfest, Canada came out resilient for Group B after an eight-run third inning put them on top. The two teams combined for 26 hits and 20 runs.
Kianna Jones (3-for-4), Erika Polidori (2-for-4), and Grace Messmer (2-for-4) all recorded multiple hits, with Messmer and Natalie Wideman driving in three runs each.
In the circle, Moran Reimer allowed three hits and four runs across one inning of work, but was still credited with the win.
As for Puerto Rico, Janelle Martinez went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Kairi Rodriguez and Aleshia Ocasio brought in two runs.
Netherlands 3, China 1
Ace Lisa Hop carried the Netherlands to victory after pitching five strong innings, striking out three while holding China to one run on five hits.
Eva Voortman’s relief appearance was even more vital, as she struck out all six batters she faced to lock in the win.
The two-run homer from Suka Van Gurp put the Netherlands ahead in the first inning, but Jiaqi Li responded in the second to drive in the lone run for China. Cindy Van der Zanden didn’t let the matchup stay tied for long, as she put up a solo shot to take back the lead.
Yinan Chai allowed three runs on three hits over three innings, with two strikeouts and two walks, taking the loss for China. Yuchen Wei came in for relief, pitching the last three innings and giving up one hit and a walk while striking out four.
Japan 10, Australia 3
The No. 1-ranked Japan was not shy at the plate, taking down Australia in a six-inning 12-hit run-rule victory.
Lead-off hitter Natsumi Fujimori drove in three runs, while Kyoko Ishikawa went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Nine of Japan’s hits came from Yuuki Kamata (2), Ishikawa (3), Yui Sakamoto (2), and Minori Naito (2)
As for Australia, a three-run rally in the fifth inning, sparked by Tamieka Whitefield, cut the score to 8-3, but that was all the team could produce.
Japan’s ace Miu Goto pitched four scoreless innings, allowing four hits and no walks, while striking out eight.
Action continues on Thursday with matchups available for viewing via livestream.