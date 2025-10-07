Top Postseason Storylines in Nebraska High School Softball
The road to Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln starts with this week’s district tournaments as Nebraska high school softball teams begin postseason play. After weeks of regular-season battles, clutch performances, and breakout stars, it all comes down to who can deliver when the stakes are highest.
From Millard North’s quest to finally capture a long-awaited state title to emerging programs like Omaha Westview looking to make history, the 2025 postseason is packed with storylines.
Add in a loaded Class B field and several dominant arms capable of carrying their teams to state, and fans are in for one of the most exciting Octobers in recent memory.
Lastly, there is Class C. Smaller schools in population but a lot of talent and a wide-open field. Class C began subdistrict play on Monday and will continue with Districts to determine the top eight teams for the state tournament.
Can Millard North Get That Elusive Title?
The Mustangs finished runner-up in 2023 and 2024. This year they have arguably one of the best teams in the state and have been No. 1 since the start of the season.
Their offense is potent and led by Creighton commit Abby Beard. The junior is hitting .591 with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs on the season. In addition to Beard, the Mustangs have Macey Jarose, also a Creighton commit, who has 12 home runs of her own.
Is this the year that Millard North wins their first state title since 1993.
Will Omaha Westview Make Its First State Tournament Appearance?
Omaha Westview opened in the fall of 2022, and in its third year, the Wolverines have a chance to make the state tournament.
Westview starts district play as the No. 2 seed in the A-7 District at Gretna.
Most likely, the Wolverines will need to beat Gretna twice in order to win the district and the automatic berth to state. However, Westview currently stands eighth in the NSAA points standings, which means they are in a prime position to earn the wildcard, assuming there aren’t any upsets among the top seven seeds.
Who Comes Out on Top in Class B?
Northwest (23-2) has been ranked most of the year in the SI on Softball rankings. The Vikings have won 21 in a row to secure the No. 1 seed in Class B; however, it looks to be a wide-open race.
Don’t count out Beatrice, Omaha Skutt, Hastings, or even Norris. There is a lot of great talent among the top teams, and any one of them could get hot. A sneaky team to watch is Ralston, with a talented arm in the circle. The Rams have secured the No. 5 seed and will host their district tournament.
Beatrice beat Hastings in the championship last year.
Which Pitcher Can Carry Her Team to the Title?
Alisha McMurtry from Bellevue East helped the Chieftains get to state last year. This year, she’d love to get them to the finals. The senior is second in the state with 263 strikeouts in 142 innings pitched.
Addison Burdorf from Millard West has beaten No. 1 Millard North three times this season. The Arizona State commit has a 1.95 ERA, good enough for fourth in Class A. The Wildcats will be a tough out with Burdorf in the circle.
Maisey McCarty from Lincoln Southwest leads Class A with a 1.17 ERA. The sophomore has 94 strikeouts in 101 innings pitched while stacking up 15 wins.
Ella Tinsman from Hastings has struck out 236 batters and has a 0.86 ERA. Only twice this season has the sophomore struck out less than 10 batters in a game, both were run-rule wins.
Mackenzie Macrander from Ralston has 221 strikeouts and 18 wins this season. She’s helped the Rams earn the No. 1 seed in the B-5 District with a chance to go to state for the first time since 2014.
In Class C, Addison Sylliaasen hopes to get Bishop-Neumann another state title after leading the Cavaliers to the top last year.
Over the next couple of weeks, Nebraska’s best will take the field chasing championships, history, and a shot at glory in Lincoln. Whether it’s a powerhouse finishing the job or a newcomer breaking through, the postseason always delivers its share of drama.
One thing’s certain — when the final outs are recorded, new names will be etched into Nebraska softball history.