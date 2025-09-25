10 Players Every Nebraska High School Softball Fan Should Know
Nebraska is loaded with talent across the state. No matter where fans look, they can find a student-athlete who might not be as popular as some of their teammates or counterparts, but deserves to be recognized.
There are a handful of standout commits, like Lucy Barrett of Lincoln East, who will be a Nebraska Cornhusker. There is also Alisha McMurtry (Bellevue East, Omaha commit), Macy Jarose (Millard North, Creighton), and Addison Burdorf (Millard West, Arizona State)
Millard North has been the most dominant team this fall, and it should be noted that Abby Beard, Tenley Kampbell, and Mallory Closman should be recognized. However, having half a list from school isn't the goal here.
With so many studs on the field, it was hard to narrow down the list to only 10 but nonetheless, here are the names you should know of.
Gwyn Revis (Buena Vista)
Playing for Omaha's Buena Vista keeps senior Gwyn Revis out of the spotlight. The Bison don't play in big tournaments like the NFCA Kaiti Williams Memorial Leadoff Classic, and struggle in the state's largest classification and conference, Class A's Metro Conference.
Despite playing for a team that is 7-14, Revis leads the state with a batting average of .725 and a slugging percentage of 1.608. According to MaxPreps, the pitcher is also second in the state with an on-base percentage of .723
Jules Severson (Millard North)
The Millard North freshman pitcher has taken Class A by storm.
Severson has appeared in 16 games this season, with 15 appearances in the circle. She has team-best 7-1 record with a second-best earned run average of 2.18.
At the plate, the freshman is batting .391 with nine hits including four doubles, one home run and seven RBIs.
Makenzie Macrander (Ralston)
Senior pitcher Makenzie Macrander, a Southeast Community College (Neb.) commit, will own every pitching record at Ralston High School by the time her senior season concludes.
In addition to being top-five in strikeouts (177) and wins (16), Macrander has set new single season records for strikeouts in a season and in a game. She is also adding to her career strikeout record with each one she notes.
Macrander also in the heart of the Rams' lineup, batting .392 with 20 hits, six doubles, one home run and 13 RBIs.
Madynn Dunham (Crete)
Sophomore Madynn Dunham has been incredible for the Crete Cardinals this fall. Not only does she lead the team with 14 home runs and a 1.87 ERA, but she is also one of the best in the state.
Dunham is second statewide in home runs and leads all of Nebraska with 19 wins.
The right-hander's 14 homers tie her freshman year total, accomplishing the feat in almost half of the number of games.
Elke Martin (Omaha Westview)
Freshman Elke Martin has been impressive during her freshman campaign for the Westview Wolverines. The infielder and utility player has held her ground against some of the state's top competition and is putting up numbers that are simply ridiculous.
Martin leads the team with a .554 batting average, a .627 on-base percentage, a .857 slugging percentage, 31 hits, 20 RBIs, eight doubles and is tied with three home runs.
Jaycee Woodard (Bellevue West)
Junior middle infielder Jaycee Woodard recently committed to Omaha and has quietly put together one of the best careers in Nebraska.
Playing for Bellevue West, the Thunderbirds aren't considered a powerhouse but Woodard has been putting up impressive stats throughout her career.
This season, Woodard is batting .483 with 28 hits, 18 runs scored, 24 RBIs, seven doubles and five home runs.
JLee Van Driel (Twin River)
A recent Kansas commit, JLee Van Driel is the definition of speed and consistency on the base paths.
The junior leads the state with 43 stolen bases, is fourth with 40 runs scored and is fifth with an on-base percentage of .744.
Van Driel also leads her team with a .558 batting average, seven home runs, 1.302 slugging percentage, and .968 fielding percentage.
Ella Tinsman (Hastings)
Sophomore pitcher Ella Tinsman has been a force for Hastings since she arrived as a freshman last year and she continues to dominate since leading the Tigers to a second-place Class B finish in 2025.
The right-hander is coming off an eight-inning, 21-strikeout performance against Norris and is climbing the state leaderboard in every pitching category.
Tinsman ranks third in strikeouts with 196, second in ERA with a 0.71, and is tied for fifth in wins with 12.
Leyton Michaelis (Skutt Catholic)
The younger sister of senior standout Laini Michaelis, freshman Leyton Michaelis is making noise in Class B for Skutt Catholic.
Leyton trails only her sister with a .488 batting average. She leads the Skyhawks with seven home runs, and is third on the team with a .551 on-base percentage, runs scored with 19, hits with 21, RBIs with 20, and triples with one.
Londyn Scebold (Duschene/Roncalli)
Senior infielder Londyn Scebold is having a stellar season for the co-op of Duschene/Roncalli.
Scebold is second in the state with a .721 batting average. She is fourth with a .750 on-baes percentage, and fifth with a 1.326 slugging percentage.
The third baseman has recorded 31 hits including seven doubles, five triples, and three home runs. She also has scored 21 runs and driven in 28.