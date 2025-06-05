Trine Softball Wins 2nd DIII National Title in 3 Years
Trine University secured its second national title in three years with game one 8-1 and game two 3-1 victories over Virginia Wesleyan.
Trine went 46-5 on the year and a perfect 16-0 in their conference, the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA). The Thunder's coaching staff was also awarded the 2025 NCFCA Division III Regional Coaching Staff of the Year for their outstanding season.
Game 1: Trine 8, Virginia Wesleyan 1
In Game 1, Virginia Wesleyan was first on the board as first baseman Morgan Tucker hit a sacrifice fly into right field and scored starting left fielder Laci Campbell, who doubled earlier in the inning.
However, this would be the only run for the Marlins on the day, as Trine's pitcher Alexis Michon threw six straight scoreless innings after the first, for the win.
Trine's offense came alive in the second, fourth, and sixth innings. In the second, Trine put in pinch hitter Kennedy Huckeby and the decision paid off as she ripped a single up the middle which scored center fielder Emma Lee and third baseman Macy Rocha, who singled previously in the inning.
In the fourth, Debbie Hill led off the inning with a double to left center and then Rocha blasted a two-run home run to right center. This had Trine up 4-1.
In the sixth, the Thunder struck again off a sacrifice fly from short stop Emma Beyer and then substitute left fielder April Sellers sent a ball deep to left center for a three-run home run and placed a dagger in the Marlins, 8-1.
Game 2: Trine 3, Virginia Wesleyan 1
The start of Game 2 mirrored Game 1 with the Marlins' Campbell scoring off a throwing error from Trine's catcher Ainsley Phillips. The game, after the first inning. hit a stalemate and a pitchers' showdown as Michon and Virginia Wesleyan pitcher Hannah Hearl kept both offenses from crossing home plate.
However, in the sixth inning, Hill notched a crucial walk, followed by a single up the middle off the bat of Rocha. Then Thunder center fielder delivered the hit that Trine needed as she blasted a three-run home run to right center to take the national title, 3-1.
Michon pitched a complete game two-hitter for the Thunder and struck out eight batters, and only gave up two walks.