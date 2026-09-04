When the Southeastern Conference filed a lawsuit against Louisiana State University in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama on Thursday, two former softball players, Paytn Monticelli and Jalia Lassiter, testified in court.

The lawsuit, which was against LSU’s head football coach, Lane Kiffin, alleged that the school and Kiffin waged a deliberate and coordinated campaign to recruit professional athletes to play football for LSU during the 2026-27 season, including players who had signed NFL contracts with the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Holly Rowe, a commentator for ESPN, softball, baseball, and football players, who all signed contracts, practiced, or played in professional leagues this summer were in the court room, too. Some of whom already accepted signing bonuses or a salary all said they would return that money if they can come back to play for the Tigers.

Monticelli spent the summer winning a championship with the Atlanta Smoke of the Professional Softball League (PSL), while Lassiter played for the Texas Volts of the Athletes Unlimited Softball Legaue (AUSL). Monticelli has been vocal on social media about wanting to come back and play for LSU.

Interesting plaintiffs testifying now in LSU hearing:

Softball, baseball, football who all signed contracts practiced or played in pro leagues this summer. Some accepted signing bonuses, salary-but all said they would return that money if they can come back and play in college. — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) September 3, 2026

A large and varied number of plaintiffs all walked in to court together.



Led by a couple of LSU softball players and trailed by a couple of LSU football hopeful players.



Southern football player Ckelby Givens also in the mix.



It’s a packed court room and we’re set to start… pic.twitter.com/Nx42JoXXPS — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) September 3, 2026

Would LOVE to have a 5th year! 👀💜 https://t.co/aw0iDy3Gos — Paytn Monticelli (@PaytnMonticelli) August 1, 2026

Judge William Jorden ultimately sided with LSU, and now Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris are able to return to college football after playing briefly in the NFL. They are among 42 athletes from various sports who plan to play for LSU and have sued the NCAA in Louisiana to play a fifth and final season of college sports.

Attorneys representing the SEC though plan to file an appeal to the decision.

"The SEC's Presidents and Chancellors unanimously adopted a clear and reasonable standard: member universities should not place former professional athletes on their rosters," the SEC said in a statement Thursday night. "The Conference and its member universities have the right to establish, through agreed-upon governance procedures, the rules under which they voluntarily compete and to expect those rules to be followed. The SEC will continue to defend this standard, the principle of fair competition, and the Conference's authority to govern competition among its member universities”

This debacle all comes after the NCAA approved changes to the Division I eligibility rules, now knows as the 5-in-5 model. The new age-based model gives all Division I student-athletes up to five years of eligibility if they enroll in college no later than the academic year after their 19th birthday. The only exceptions to the rule are for pregnancy, religious missions and active military duty. An injury or anything else that will keep a student-athlete off the field for a year will count against the five-year clock.

Now, players dating back to the class of 2022, plus current rising seniors, will have the opportunity to stay in school an extra year and make NIL money.

What Player’s Returning for a Fifth Year Means for College Softball

Given that there's far more money in NIL at the collegiate level than in a contract with the AUSL or PSL, don’t be surprised if more players tack on a fifth year or come out of the weeds to return to their beloved programs.

2027 recruits around the country have already started to decommitt. Memphis withdrew offers from three high schoolers right after the NCAA rule was passed. Cassidy Ott, a 2027 catcher recruit has not been shy on social media about her frustrations, and she’s currently on the hunt for a new home.

Well due to the new 5 year eligibility rule I have been involuntarily de-committed from the University of Memphis. My recruiting has been reopened and I’m looking for my new future home. @DiamondAddicts @ExtraInningSB — Cassidy Ott (@C_ott_7) June 25, 2026

This rule has the potential to deeply hurt college softball, more so than football or basketball, due to the fact that softball’s professional choices just don’t have the money.