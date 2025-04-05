UCLA Softball Dominates Ohio State, Sets Program Record in Top-16 Clash
The two-game set between the No.11 UCLA Bruins and No. 16 Ohio State was expected to be somewhat of a home run derby.
Friday night's series opener lived up to the hype and made history.
Megan Grant launched the Bruins to a five-inning 14-6 mercy rule victory with a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning. The win set a new UCLA program record with 22 run-rules in a single season.
UCLA and Ohio State are two of the nation's most prolific offenses and it was truly on display despite the game ending after five innings. The two teams combined to seven home runs but it was UCLA who managed two blast two grand slams.
Grant had a huge night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two home runs, seven RBIs, and two runs scored. Kaitlyn Terry added a grand slam of her own and finished 1-for-3 with four RBIs.
Kaniya Bragg hit the other home run. She went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Savannah Pola had a team-high three hits in four at-bats, including a double and a triple.
Terry also pitched a complete game for the Bruins. She allowed six earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven. Four of the seven hits allowed were for extra bases – a double, a triple, and two home runs.
Jasmyn Burns led the Buckeyes with two homers and four RBIs. Sami Bewick also hit one.
The Buckeyes jumped out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to home runs from Bewick and Burns but an eight-run frame in the bottom of the second shifted the momentum UCLA's way and the Bruins never looked back.
UCLA tacked on a run in the third, one in the fourth and four in the fifth and completely overpowered Ohio State's pitching.
Lorin Boutte and Layna Gerhard each allowed five earned runs. Kennedy Kay gave up three. Each pitcher threw 1.1 innings.
The two will close out their weekend Saturday at 4 p.m. PT.