Controversial Call During Nebraska, Iowa Softball Game Upheld After Review
With the game already in hand with a comfortable 9-0 lead against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday night, the Nebraska Cornhuskers found themselves questioning a call during the top of the third inning.
At first glance, Iowa right fielder Devin Simon appeared to make an extraordinary diving play, robbing Kacie Hoffmann of a single and the Huskers of more runs.
Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle asked the umpires to review the play, and the slow-motion replay showed something else – the ball appeared to hit the ground before Simon trapped it.
However, the play was upheld and the inning ended.
Here is a look at how social media reacted to the play in real time:
Thankfully, the call did not affect the outcome of the game, and the Huskers rolled to a 12-0 victory in five innings.
The reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, Jordy Bahl, got the win. She scattered three hits and two walks across 5.0 innings and struck out eight.
At the plate, Bahl did some big damage early.
With the bases loaded in the top of the second inning, Bahl blasted a grand slam out to left center field and extended the Huskers' lead to 5-0. She finished the night 1-for-2 with a walk and a hit by pitch. She drove in four and scored two runs.
Lauren Camenzind led the team with three hits (3-for-3). She also drove in three runs and scored twice.
Iowa starter Jalen Adams fell to 15-5 and had a frustrating night, lasting only 1.1 innings. She allowed six earned runs on two hits and six free passes while only striking out one.
The two teams will meet again for the second of three games on Saturday at 2 p.m.