Softball On SI

Controversial Call During Nebraska, Iowa Softball Game Upheld After Review

A controversial call during the Nebraska vs. Iowa softball game was upheld after review, sparking debate among fans and players.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Iowa right fielder Devin Simon makes a diving attempt to catch a ball hit by Nebraska's Kacie Hoffmann during a game on April 4, 2025.
Iowa right fielder Devin Simon makes a diving attempt to catch a ball hit by Nebraska's Kacie Hoffmann during a game on April 4, 2025. / Iowa Athletics

With the game already in hand with a comfortable 9-0 lead against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday night, the Nebraska Cornhuskers found themselves questioning a call during the top of the third inning.

At first glance, Iowa right fielder Devin Simon appeared to make an extraordinary diving play, robbing Kacie Hoffmann of a single and the Huskers of more runs.

Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle asked the umpires to review the play, and the slow-motion replay showed something else – the ball appeared to hit the ground before Simon trapped it.

However, the play was upheld and the inning ended.

Here is a look at how social media reacted to the play in real time:

Thankfully, the call did not affect the outcome of the game, and the Huskers rolled to a 12-0 victory in five innings.

The reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, Jordy Bahl, got the win. She scattered three hits and two walks across 5.0 innings and struck out eight.

At the plate, Bahl did some big damage early.

With the bases loaded in the top of the second inning, Bahl blasted a grand slam out to left center field and extended the Huskers' lead to 5-0. She finished the night 1-for-2 with a walk and a hit by pitch. She drove in four and scored two runs.

Lauren Camenzind led the team with three hits (3-for-3). She also drove in three runs and scored twice.

Iowa starter Jalen Adams fell to 15-5 and had a frustrating night, lasting only 1.1 innings. She allowed six earned runs on two hits and six free passes while only striking out one.

The two teams will meet again for the second of three games on Saturday at 2 p.m.

More news: Julia Gossett Sets Career High in Strikeouts in Purdue Softball Win Over Minnesota

More news: Behind Jana Want’s Big Day, MTSU Softball Stuns No. 20 Liberty in Conference Play

More news: Texas, Mizzou Softball Postpone Friday's Series Opener

Published |Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

Home/News