USA Softball Announces Top 50 Watch List for Player of the Year

The USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award is one of the most distinguished honors a player can earn. The accolade recognizes outstanding athletic achievement among Division I collegiate softball players from all across the nation. Last year’s award was a battle between Arkansas’ Bri Ellis, Nebraska’s Jordy Frahm, and Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady, with Ellis taking home the title.

Who will take the honor in 2026? USA Softball dropped its Top 50 Watch List, and it's loaded with outstanding talent.

Key Takeaways

Oklahoma and Texas lead all programs with five student-athletes each. Reese Atwood, Teagan Kavan, Katie Stewart, Ashton Maloney, and Kayden Henry represent the Longhorns while Sydney Berzon, Gabbie Garcia, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Kasidi Pickering, and Ella Parker represent the Sooners.

Among the 53 athletes, several familiar faces find themselves on the list once again. 2024 Player of the Year and 2025 Top 3 Finalist, Canady, 2025 Top 3 Finalist Frahm, and 2025 Top 10 Finalists Lyndsey Grein (Oregon), Karlyn Pickens (Tennessee), Isa Torres (Florida State), and Jordan Woolery (UCLA) will attempt to take the honor this season.

Six programs (Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Oregon, and UCLA) are represented by three athletes, while the Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads all conferences with 24 players selected. The Big 12 follows with 10 selections, and the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) have nine.

Important Dates

The Top 25 Finalists for the 2026 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award will be announced at the conclusion of the regular season on April 29. An athlete does not have to be on the Watch List to be considered for the Top 25, but the eventual winner will come from the Top 25 Finalists. The Top 10 will be revealed on May 13, and the Top 3 will be released on May 18.

Prior to the Women’s College World Series, the 2026 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be announced.

Previous USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Award Recipients

Stacey Nuveman (UCLA – 2002)

Cat Osterman (2003, 2005, 2006 – Texas)

Jessica Van der Linden (Florida State – 2004),

Monica Abbott (2007 – Tennessee)

Angela Tincher (2008 – Virginia Tech)

Danielle Lawrie (2009, 2010 – Washington)

Ashley Hansen (Stanford – 2011)

Keilani Ricketts (2012, 2013 – Oklahoma)

Lacey Waldrop (2014 – Florida State)

Lauren Haeger (2015 – Florida)

Sierra Romero (2016 – Michigan)

Kelly Barnhill (2017 – Florida)

Rachel Garcia (2018, 2019 – UCLA)

Jocelyn Alo (2021, 2022 – Oklahoma)

Valerie Cagle (2023 – Clemson)

NiJaree Canady (2024 – Stanford)

Bri Ellis (2025 – Arkansas)

