Viewership Soars: ESPN’s Top 3 2025 NCAA Softball Regional Games Pull 492K Viewers

Allison Smith

Texas A&M softball's KK Dement rounds third and heads for home plate after hitting a home run against LSU.
Texas A&M softball's KK Dement rounds third and heads for home plate after hitting a home run against LSU. / Evan Pilat/Texas A&M Athletics

ESPN recently published its viewership data from the past weekend's NCAA Division I Softball Regionals. The top three games averaged 492,000 viewers, with Sunday's matchup between the Liberty Lady Flames and No. 1 overall seed Texas A&M Aggies capturing 518,000 viewers on ESPN2.

ESPN saw its overall audience for regional games increase by 5 percent from 2024 on ESPN+. The numbers from this year's regionals mirror that of 2023, when the final game between Florida State and Auburn on ESPN2 drew 566,000 viewers, ESPN's best regional audience since 2019.

Additionally, the 2023 matchups between Kentucky and Oklahoma State averaged 551,000 viewers, and Oregon and Oklahoma drew 522,000 viewers on ESPN.

However, what was most impressive about this year's numbers was the presence of two mid-major teams in Liberty and Southeastern Louisiana at the heart of the records.

It seems softball fans are deeply entrenched in the underdog story, luckily, these fans will have the opportunity to see if Liberty's cinderella story continues. The Lady Flames face off with the No. 16 seeded Oregon Ducks on Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m. PST/10 p.m. EST on ESPNU.

