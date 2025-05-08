Softball On SI

Young Fan Steals the Show with Foul Ball Grab at SEC Softball Tournament

A fifth-grade fan stole the spotlight at the SEC Softball Tournament with a viral foul ball catch that’s capturing hearts across social media.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Fans walk past the SEC softball tournament bracket after Georgia fell to Arkansas in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Arkansas won 5-1.
Fans walk past the SEC softball tournament bracket after Georgia fell to Arkansas in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Arkansas won 5-1. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During Wednesday night's SEC Tournament game between Alabama and South Carolina, a young made a superb catch on a foul ball that caught the attention of ESPN broadcasters Beth Mowins and Michele Smith.

Mowins quickly pointed out that colleague Amanda Scarborough ducked out of the way of a foul ball hit back toward the booth earlier in the day.

Mowins was able to yell down to the young fan during a stoppage in play and introduced her to the audience watching from home as Faith Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was then shown walking up and down the aisle on the phone, becoming an instant star.

Sideline reporter Holly Rowe sat down with Rodriguez coming out of commercial break in the middle of the fifth inning, asking a variety of questions, including one about the autograph on her glove.

The young softball player and fan told Rowe it was signed by Florida State shortstop Isa Torres, who happens to be her favorite player. Rodriguez said she admires Torres because she is also a shortstop. She also plays second base and pitches.

