OU Softball Freshman 'Went Back Home,' No Longer With Team

An Oklahoma softball freshman has left the team and returned home, with the program confirming she is no longer with the team.

Jefferson takes on Haddon Heights in the Group 2 softball state final at Kean University on Saturday, June 10, 2023. H #27 Sophia Bordi pitches the ball.
Jefferson takes on Haddon Heights in the Group 2 softball state final at Kean University on Saturday, June 10, 2023. H #27 Sophia Bordi pitches the ball. / Anne-Marie Caruso/DailyRecord.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma freshman pitcher Sophia Bordi was a long way from home.

The New Jersey native reclassified to join the Sooners in 2025. She has not appeared in a contest this season and isn't with the team.

"She's not here on campus, she went back home," head coach Patty Gasso said during her weekly press conference on Tuesday. "And that's something that I don't have the privilege to talk about, it's more of a personal situation. So she did not finish the season out with us."

Bordi's path to Norman was abnormal. Bordi, the No. 1-ranked pitching recruit in the 2025 class, graduated early. She planned to train with her club team, the OC Batbusters, in California and get a job for a year before joining the Sooners, but Gasso got her into school early.

Gasso never planned to feature Bordi in the rotation this season, so she maintains all four years of eligibility.

Bordi was a two-time Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year and led Haddon Heights High School to two state titles and earned tournament MVP honors.

OU will make its SEC Tournament debut Thursday at 10 a.m. on the SEC Network.

Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

