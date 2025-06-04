Zoom into June: Travel Ball Season Kicks Off in SoCal
As Texas Tech and Texas gear up for a high-stakes showdown in the Championship Series, let’s not forget another battleground is about to heat up—youth travel ball is officially back. Zoom into June, one of the premier recruiting events in the country, kicks off June 6–9, 2025, across Chino Hills, Riverside, and Hemet, California, hosted by Triple Crown Sports.
Zoom into June Tournament Website
This tournament takes me right back to my days pitching for American Pastime 18U Gold with Larry Farnworth and Duane Smiley. I still remember the nerves, the heat, the adrenaline—and the college coaches lined up behind the backstop with clipboards and radar guns. Pat Murphy, Sue Enquist, Loni Alameda—they weren’t just names, they were real people sitting in stands, watching me. As a teenager, it felt like the weight of my future was riding on every pitch.
So parents, I get it. You want the best for your kid. You want them to perform. This weekend, remember how much pressure they’re already under. The same college coaches that once made my stomach drop will be watching your child now. Be their calm. Be their anchor. Trust that one tournament doesn’t define the journey. So here’s a gentle reminder: Parents, be easy on your kids this weekend. Playing in front of top-tier coaches as a teenager is emotionally intense. Your support means everything.
What to Expect at Zoom into June
With eleven different facilities hosting games (many not close together), be sure to double-check field locations the night before. Apps like Waze are clutch—just input your arrival time and let it calculate traffic delays. Gone are the days of MapQuest printouts controlling your fate (thankfully).
Facility Directions & Info
Know the Rules
Coaches and parents—yes, that means you too—take a few minutes to read through the official tournament rules before the first pitch. Emotions run high at events like Zoom into June, and it’s easy to get fired up in the heat of competition. Let’s be honest—no one shows up to a youth softball tournament hoping to go viral on TikTok for the wrong reasons. Understanding the rules ahead of time can help prevent unnecessary confusion, arguments with umpires, or heated exchanges between teams. A little preparation goes a long way toward creating a positive experience for everyone involved—players, coaches, officials, and fans alike.
Zoom into June Rules
Tournament Weekend Weather Forecast (June 6–9, 2025)
Riverside, CA
Friday, June 6: High 86°F (30°C), Low 59°F (15°C). Sunny to partly cloudy.
Saturday, June 7: High 87°F (31°C), Low 59°F (15°C). Warm with plenty of sun.
Sunday, June 8: High 90°F (32°C), Low 61°F (16°C). Sunny and warm.
Monday, June 9: High 91°F (33°C), Low 62°F (16°C). Remaining warm with plenty of sun.
Hemet, CA
Friday, June 6: High 86°F (30°C), Low 57°F (14°C). Sunny.
Saturday, June 7: High 88°F (31°C), Low 58°F (14°C). Sunny.
Sunday, June 8: High 90°F (32°C), Low 60°F (16°C). Sunny.
Monday, June 9: High 91°F (33°C), Low 61°F (16°C). Sunny.
Chino Hills, CA
Friday, June 6: High 79°F (26°C), Low 58°F (14°C). Partly cloudy.
Saturday, June 7: High 82°F (28°C), Low 59°F (15°C). Partly cloudy.
Sunday, June 8: High 85°F (29°C), Low 60°F (16°C). Sunny.
Monday, June 9: High 84°F (29°C), Low 60°F (16°C). Partly cloudy.
Weather Tips for Tournament Attendees
Morning Fog: Be prepared for “June Gloom”—a coastal fog that may linger into the late morning, especially in Chino Hills and Riverside.
Sun Protection: UV index levels will be high; apply sunscreen regularly and wear protective clothing.
Hydration: Keep hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks to combat the heat.
Evening Coolness: Evenings can be cooler; bringing a light jacket is advisable.
Check the Weather
As Zoom into June kicks off, remember this weekend is about more than wins and losses—it’s about growth and opportunity. Whether you’re navigating Southern California traffic, double-checking field assignments, or nervously watching from the bleachers, know that every player out there is chasing a dream. Stay prepared, stay positive, and most importantly, enjoy the ride. This tournament could be the start of something unforgettable—not just for your athlete, but for your whole family.